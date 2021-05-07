TN Post Office Recruitment 2021 for Driver, Mechanic, Electrician and Other Posts, Download Notice @tamilnadupost.nic.in

TN Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Notifications: Tamil Nadu Circle Postal Circle, Department of Posts has published the notifications for the recruitment to the post of Staff Car Driver, M.V Mechanic, Copper & Tinsmith, Painter, Tyreman, M.V Electrician on its website -tamilnadupost.nic.in.

Eligible candidates can apply for Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 through offline mode in the prescribed format on or before 26 May 2021. Candidates will be required to send their application and required documents to the address given below. Candidates can download the application form through the link given below.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 26 May 2021

TN Postal Circle Vacancy Details

M.V Mechanic - 05

Copper & Tinsmith - 01

Painter - 01

Tyreman - 01

M.V Electrician - 02

Driver - 25

Salary:

Driver - Rs. 19900-63200/-

Others - Rs. 19900-63200/-

Eligibility Criteria for Driver, Mechanic, Electrician & Other Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Driver - 10th passed. Possess Licence 3 years of light and heavy motor vehicles. Minimum three years of experience

Mechanic - 8th passed and ITI Certificate in the respective trade. One year experience certificate in the respective trade should be submitted by the candidates who have completed only 8th class.. HMV License

Other than Mechanic - 8th passed and ITI Certificate in the respective trade. One year experience certificate in the respective trade should be submitted by the candidates who have completed only 8th class.

Age Limit:

Driver –18 to 27 Years

Other –18 to 30 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for TN Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with other necessary documents to "The Senior Manager, Postal Service, No.37, (Old No. 16/1),Creams Road,Chennai – 600 006" on or before 26 May 2021 upto 5 PM.

TN Postal Circle Driver Notification PDF

TN Postal Circle Artisans Notification PDF

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-