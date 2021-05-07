Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

TN Post Office Recruitment 2021 for Driver, Mechanic, Electrician and Other Posts, Download Notice @tamilnadupost.nic.in

Tamil Nadu Circle Postal Circle, Department of Posts is hiring Staff Car Driver, M.V Mechanic, Copper & Tinsmith, Painter, Tyreman, M.V Electrician. Details Here

Created On: May 7, 2021 12:46 IST
TN Post Office Recruitment 2021
TN Post Office Recruitment 2021

TN Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 Notifications: Tamil Nadu Circle Postal Circle, Department of Posts has published the notifications for the recruitment to the post of Staff Car Driver, M.V Mechanic, Copper & Tinsmith, Painter, Tyreman, M.V Electrician on its website -tamilnadupost.nic.in.

Eligible candidates can apply for Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 through offline mode in the prescribed format on or before 26 May 2021. Candidates will be required to send their application and required documents to the address given below. Candidates can download the application form through the link given below.

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 26 May 2021

TN Postal Circle Vacancy Details

  • M.V Mechanic - 05
  • Copper & Tinsmith - 01
  • Painter - 01
  • Tyreman - 01
  • M.V Electrician - 02
  • Driver - 25

Salary:

  • Driver - Rs. 19900-63200/-
  • Others - Rs. 19900-63200/-

Eligibility Criteria for Driver, Mechanic, Electrician & Other Post

Educational Qualification and Experience:

  • Driver - 10th passed. Possess Licence 3 years of light and heavy motor vehicles. Minimum three years of experience
  • Mechanic - 8th passed and ITI Certificate in the respective trade. One year experience certificate in the respective trade should be submitted by the candidates who have completed only 8th class.. HMV License
  • Other than Mechanic -  8th passed and ITI Certificate in the respective trade. One year experience certificate in the respective trade should be submitted by the candidates who have completed only 8th class.

Age Limit:

  • Driver –18 to 27 Years
  • Other –18 to 30 Years

For more information, check detailed notification given below

How to Apply for TN Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can send their application in the prescribed format along with other necessary documents to "The Senior Manager, Postal Service, No.37, (Old No. 16/1),Creams Road,Chennai – 600 006" on or before 26 May 2021 upto 5 PM.

TN Postal Circle Driver Notification PDF

TN Postal Circle Artisans Notification PDF

Application Fee:

Rs. 100/-

 

FAQ

What is the application fee for Tamil Nadu Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 ?

Rs. 100/-

What is Driver Salary ?

Rs. 19900-63200/-

What is the last date of TN Postal Circle Recruitment 2021 ?

26 May 2021
Comment ()
Job Summary
NotificationTN Post Office Recruitment 2021 for Driver, Mechanic, Electrician and Other Posts, Download Notice @tamilnadupost.nic.in
Last Date of SubmissionMay 26, 2021
CityChennai
StateTamil Nadu
CountryIndia
Organization India Post
Education Qual Secondary, Other Qualifications
Functional Other Funtional Area
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

9 + 6 =
Post

Comments