TN TET 2022 Notification Out: Apply Online from March 14 for Paper 1 and Paper 2

TN TET 2022 Notification has been released by Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu. Check Important Dates, Educational Qualification, Age Limit, Application Process, Exam Pattern, and Other Details

TN TET Notification 2022: Teacher Recruitment Board (TRB) of Tamil Nadu has issued TNTET Notification, on 08 March 2022 for conducting Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) Paper - I and Paper-II for the year 2022 on its official website trb.tn.nic.in. Aspiring teachers are required to appear in TN TET required to apply for teaching posts in schools of Tamil Nadu. In order to appear for TNTET 2022, they need to register themselves for the exam through online mode.

TN TET 2022 Application Process will commence from 14 March 2022 and the last date for submitting the application will be 13 April 2022.

The TRB conducts the TNTET Exam in two sessions for TNTET Paper 1 and Paper 2. The TNTET Paper 1 is for Primary Teachers (Class 1 to 5) and TNTET Paper 2 is for Upper Primary Teachers (Class 6 to 8).The date for TNTET – Paper 2 Exam and TNTET – Paper 2 Exam shall be announced later.

TN TET Notification Download

TN TET Important Dates

TNTET Notification Date 08 March 2022 TN TET Online Application Starting Date 14 March 2022 TN TET Online Application Last Date 13 April 2022 TNTET Paper 1 Date to be announced later TNTET Paper 2 Date to be announced later

TNTET Eligibility Criteria

TNTET Paper 1 Qualification:

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). Or

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known) in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure), Regulations, 2002. Or

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.). Or

Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 2- year Diploma in Education (Special Education).Or Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2-year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). Or

Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in the final year of Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.,).

TNTET Paper 2 Qualification:

Graduation and passed or appearing in final year of 2 year Diploma in Elementary Education (by whatever name known). Or Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.).

Or Graduation with at least 45% marks and passed or appearing in final year of Bachelor in Education (B.Ed.), in accordance with the NCTE (Recognition Norms and Procedure) Regulations.

Or Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year Bachelor of Elementary Education (B.El.Ed.).

Or Higher Secondary (or its equivalent) with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of 4-year B.A/B.Sc. Ed or B.A. Ed./B.Sc. Ed.

Or Graduation with at least 50% marks and passed or appearing in final year of B.Ed. (Special Education).

Or Any candidate having qualified B.Ed. programme, recognized by the NCTE is eligible to appear in TNTET. Moreover, as per existing TET guidelines circulated vide NCTE letter dated 11.02.2011, a person who is pursuing any of the teacher education courses (recognized by the NCTE or the RCI, as the case may be) specified in the NCTE Notification dated 23rd August 2010 is also qualified to appear in the TNTET.

TNTET Age Limit:

Minimum Age Limit - 18 years

Maximum Age Limit - No upper age limit

TNTET Exam Pattern

TNTET Paper 1 Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Child Development and Pedagogy

(relevant to the age group of 6 – 11 years) 30 30 3 hours Language-I -Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu 30 30 Language II – English 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

TNTET Paper 2 Exam Pattern

Subject Number of Questions Marks Time Child Development and Pedagogy

(relevant to the age group of 11 – 14 years) 30 30 3 hours Language-I -Tamil/Telugu/Malayalam/Kannada/Urdu 30 30 Language II – English 30 30 For Mathematics and Science Teacher orFor Social Science Teacher : Social Science or For Any other Subject Teacher 60 60

How to Apply for TNTET 2022 ?

Go to TRB website - http://www.trb.tn.nic.in and use a separate application for Paper-I and Paper-II. Register for the exam using a valid e-mail id and Mobile Number Fill all the particulars mentioned in the online application including name, paper applied, communal category, date of birth, address and all other fields Pay Exam Fee

TNTET Examination Fee: