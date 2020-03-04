TNEB TANGEDCO Gangman Admit Card 2020: TANGEDCO Gangman Exam on 15 March

TANGEDCO Gangman (Trainee) Exam Date 2020: Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) has announced the exam dates of written exam for the post of Gangman (Trainee). As per the official notice, TANGEDCO Gangman will be held on 15 March 2020 (Sunday).

In order to appear for the exam, candidates will be required to download TANGEDCO Gangman Exam Admit card 2020. As per the notice “The hall ticket for the candidates who have successfully passed the physical test will be sent via mail and also be made available for download in www.tangedco.gov.in.”

TANGEDCO Gangman Exam and Admit Card Notice PDF



TNEB TANGEDCO Gangman exam will have two parts i.e. Part I and Part II. There will be 100 objective type questions on Safety measures, electric safety, safety equipments, first aid, LT & HT equipments, General Knowledge”. Questions will be in Tamil and English languages and time allotted to complete the test is 2 hours.

The tentative list of eligible candidates (i.e., from the list of candidates who passed the physical test and who have appeared for the competitive written exam) will be called in the ratio of 1:1 for certificate verification as per the marks obtained by the candidates in the Written Examination and as per Communal roster.

TNEB TANGEDCO Physical Test was conducted from 02 December to 12 December 2020 at various centres in Tamil Nadu. Online applications were invited for the recruitment of 5000 Gangman Trainee in the month of March 2020.