TNPCB Exam Date 2020 Out @tnpcb.gov.in: Tamilnadu Assistant Engineer, Environmental Scientist, Assistant & Typist Admit Card Updates

TNPCB Exam Date 2020: Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has released dates of Computer Based Examination for the post of Assistant Engineer (AE), Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) & Typist Posts on its website tnpcb.gov.in. As per the notice released by TNPCB, the exam is scheduled to be held on 10 October (Saturday) and 11 October 2020 (Sunday).

TNPCB Admit Card 2020:



In order to appear for the exam, the candidates are required to download the admit card. TNPCB Admit card will uploaded by the board on its official website tnpcb.gov.in.

TNPSB Exam Date Notice

TNPCB Exam Pattern and Syllabus:

The exam will have Objective type questions with multiple choices

Name of the Post No. Of Question Syllabus Time Assistant Engineer 180 Environmental Chemistry and MicroBiology, Water and Waste Water Treatment, Aptitude for Work, Analytical Skills, Air Pollution and Control, Solid and Hazardous Waste Management, Environmental Impact Assessment, Legal and Administrative Framework for Pollution Control, Current Environmental Issues. 3 hours Environmental Scientist 180 Environmental Chemistry, Ecological Systems, Biodiversity and Aquatic Systems Water, Air and Land Pollution: Monitoring and Testing, Global Environmental Issues, Environmental Impact Analysis, Micro-Biology, Analytical Skills and 3Aptitude for Work 3 hours Assistant (Junior Assistant) / Typist 120 General Science Physics · Chemistry · Botany · Zoology · Current Events · History · Political Science · Geography · Economics · Science · History and Culture of India · Indian Politics and Indian Economy · Indian National Movement · Aptitude & Mental Ability etc 2 Hours

The selected candidates from the Online examination may be permitted to attend interview based on the ranking and as per rule of reservation in the ratio of 1:5.The Shortlisted Candidates for the post of Typists will undergo Skill Test of typing in English and Tamil before selection.

The board is conducting the exam to fill 242 vacancies for Assistant Engineer Posts, Environmental Scientist, Assistant (Junior Assistant) and for Typist Posts.

TNPCB Recruitment Notification