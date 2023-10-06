TNPSC ACF Admit Card 2023 Out: Direct Link to Hall Ticket at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Exam Pattern

TNPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Assistant Conservator of Forest Post on its official website tnpsc.gov.in. Check the download link.

TNPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the mains exam admit card download link for the post of the post of Assistant Conservator of Forests

included in Group–IA Services on its official website. The mains exam in descriptive type for the Assistant Conservator of Forests included in Group–IA Services is scheduled from October 13, 2023 onwards. All those candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for these posts can download their admit card from the official website of TNPSC-www.tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Mains Admit Card 2023 for the Assistant Conservator of Forest posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: TNPSC ACF Mains Admit Card 2023





The main written examination which will be conducted in descriptive mode is scheduled to be held from October 13 to 17, 2023 in Chennai district centre.

All those candidates who have to appear in the exam can download their admit card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download TNPSC ACF Mains Admit Card 2023?

Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) -https://www.tnpsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the link Assistant Conservator of Forests included in Group–IA Services hall ticket on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required admit card in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

TNPSC ACF Mains 2023 Exam Timings

The mains exam for the Assistant Conservator of Forests included in Group–IA Services against Advertisement No. 642 (Notification No.36/2022) will be held from October13 to 17, 2023 in Descriptive type mode. The mains exam will be held for different subjects including Tamil Eligibility Test, General Studies, General English and Optional Subjects. Duration for each paper will be 3 hours for the exam.

Document to Carry With TNPSC ACF Mains Admit Card 2023?

Candidates selected for the mains exam round for the Assistant Conservator of Forests included in Group–IA Services should note that they will have to follow the guidelines and carry the essential documents given on the admit card.

Download ACF Hall Ticket By Using Login Credential

You can download your hall ticket for the above posts from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the official website. You can check all the essential credentials from the information given by you during submission of online application.