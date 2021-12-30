TNPSC CSSE Admit Card 2022 Out for Combined Statistical Subordinate Service @tnpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service on its official website -tnpsc.gov.in. Check process to download here.

TNPSC CSSE Admit Card 2022 Download: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the Admit Card for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE). All such candidates who have applied successfully for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) recruitment can download their Admit Card from the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)-tnpsc.gov.in.

You can download the TNPSC CSSE Admit Card 2022 after following the steps given below.

How to Download TNPSC CSSE Admit Card 2022 Steps Here

Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission- tnpsc.gov.in. Go to the Notification/Advertisement Details section on the home page. Click on the link-Hall Ticket for Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) flashing on the homepage.

You will have to provide your login credentials including Application Id and Date of birth on official website. You will get your Admit Card in a new window. Download and save it for future reference.

Alternatively, you can download directly the TNPSC CSSE Admit Card 2022 with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: TNPSC CSSE Admit Card 2022

It is noted that Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is set to conduct the written (Objective Type) Examinations for the Combined Statistical Subordinate Service (CSSE) on 09 January 2022.

Candidates who have applied successfully for the above posts can download their Hall Ticket through one time Registration (OTR) of the candidate by entering the Application Number and Date of Birth with the link given on the official website.

Candidates should use only Black colour Ink Ball point pen for filling the particulars and shading the answer fields in the answer sheet, failing which answer sheet will be invalidated.