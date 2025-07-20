TNPSC CTSE (Interview Posts) Exam 2025 Starts Today: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct the Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE) 2025 for Interview Posts from 20 to 23 July 2025, aiming to fill 330 technical vacancies across various state departments including engineering, commerce, and more. Applicants must follow the shift timings, reporting protocols, and centre norms listed below to ensure a smooth exam experience.

The TNPSC CTSE exam will be conducted in two shifts. The shift 1 consists of subjects like Tamil Eligibility Test, General Studies, Aptitude and Mental Ability. The shift 1 will be conducted from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift consists of subjects like Computer Science, IT, Electronics, Electrical, Communication and Mechanical; Engineering. The shift 2 will be conducted from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.

TNPSC CTSE Exam 2025: Shift Timings & Schedule Candidates must download their admit cards to know the exam timings and schedule.Both written papers are mandatory and will be held as per the following shifts: Shift Paper Timing Shift I Tamil Eligibility Test, General Studies, Aptitude and Mental Ability 09:30 AM-12:30 PM Shift II Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical, Electronics, Communication and Mechanical Engineering 02:30 PM-05:30 PM TNPSC CTSE 2025: Reporting Time Applicants must reach the test centre at least 60 minutes before the exam starts in order to avoid any kind of hassles. Shift Reporting Time Shift I 08:30 AM Shift II 01:30 PM TNPSC CTSE 2025: Exam Pattern Overview Exam Name TNPSC Combined Technical Services Exam (Non‑Interview Posts) Conducted By Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Papers 2 Written Papers: Objective & Technical Paper I 200 Questions 300 marks Paper II 200 Questions 300 marks Exam Mode CBT Duration 3 hours per paper