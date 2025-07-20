Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Jul 20, 2025
TNPSC CTSE (Interview Posts) Exam 2025 Starts Today: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will conduct the Combined Technical Services Examination (CTSE) 2025 for Interview Posts from 20 to 23 July 2025, aiming to fill 330 technical vacancies across various state departments including engineering, commerce, and more. Applicants must follow the shift timings, reporting protocols, and centre norms listed below to ensure a smooth exam experience.
The TNPSC CTSE exam will be conducted in two shifts. The shift 1 consists of subjects like Tamil Eligibility Test, General Studies, Aptitude and Mental Ability. The shift 1 will be conducted from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. The second shift consists of subjects like Computer Science, IT, Electronics, Electrical, Communication and Mechanical; Engineering. The shift 2 will be conducted from 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.

TNPSC CTSE Exam 2025: Shift Timings & Schedule

Candidates must download their admit cards to know the exam timings and schedule.Both written papers are mandatory and will be held as per the following shifts:

Shift

Paper

Timing

Shift I

Tamil Eligibility Test, General Studies, Aptitude and Mental Ability

09:30 AM-12:30 PM

Shift II

Computer Science, Information Technology, Electrical, Electronics, Communication and Mechanical Engineering

02:30 PM-05:30 PM

TNPSC CTSE 2025: Reporting Time

Applicants must reach the test centre at least 60 minutes before the exam starts in order to avoid any kind of hassles.

Shift

Reporting Time

Shift I

08:30 AM

Shift II

01:30 PM

TNPSC CTSE 2025: Exam Pattern Overview

Exam Name

TNPSC Combined Technical Services Exam (Non‑Interview Posts)

Conducted By

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission

Papers

2 Written Papers: Objective & Technical

Paper I

200 Questions 300 marks

Paper II

200 Questions 300 marks

Exam Mode

CBT

Duration

3 hours per paper

Test Centre Guidelines & Key Instructions

Candidates must follow certain guidelines and instructions on the exam day. They must keep some documents handy for the exam day. These are:

  • Carry a printed admit card, one valid photo ID, and ballpoint pen.

  • Electronic gadgets (phones, smartwatches) are strictly prohibited.

  • No entry allowed 30 minutes post shift start.

  • Leave seats only with invigilator permission.

Any form of malpractice will lead to disqualification.

FAQs

  • What are the exam timings?
    +
    The exam is going to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift timings will be 09:30 am to 12:30 pm and the second shift timings will be 02:30 pm to 05:30 pm.
  • When is TNPSC CTSE exam going to held?
    +
    THE TNPSC CTSE exam for the Interview posts is going to held from 20 to 23 July 2025.

