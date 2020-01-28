TNPSC Group 1 Marks 2020 Released, Download TNPSC CCSE 1 (Group 1) Final Marks @tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 1 Marks 2020: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released CCSE 1 (Group 1) Marks 2020 on its website. Candidates appeared in TNPSC CCSE Group 1 Exam 2020 can download their marks through the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

TNPSC Group 1 Prelims 2020 was conducted on 3 March 2019 at various exam centres across the state and TNPSC Group 1 Mains Exam 2020 was held on 12 July 2019. Candidates appeared in these tests can download their marks through the official website by entering their registered number.

The commission has uploaded the marks of the candidates who appeared in the TNPSC Group 1 Prelims 2020 and qualified for TNPSC Group 1 mains written exam. The marks of the candidates who have not been admitted to oral test have also been uploaded. Candidates are advised to follow the instructions given this article to download their marks.

1. Go to the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the result section.

3. Then, it will redirect you to the notification page.

4. Then, the candidate will have to click on the link of TNPSC Group 1 Prelims 2020 Marks and TNPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 Marks link given in the table.

5. Then, it will redirect you to the respective exam result window.

6. The candidate will have to enter the registered roll number and then click on submit.

7. Then, the TNPSC Group 1 Marks 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

8. Candidates can save their marks and gear up themselves for preparation.

Download TNPSC Group 1 Prelims 2020 Marks



Download TNPSC Group 1 Mains 2020 Marks



Candidates can directly download TNPSC Group 1 2020 Marks by clicking on the provided hyperlinks.

