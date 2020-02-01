TNPSC Result 2020 out for Combined Engineering Services, Check TNPSC CESE Rank List Here

TNPSC Result 2020: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released Combined Engineering Services Rank list on its website. Candidates appeared in the TNPSC CESE 2020 can check their roll number wise result on the official website of TNPSC.i.e.tnpsc.gov.in.

The TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Oral Test 2020 was held from 3, 4, 6 to 10, 20 to 25, 27 & 28 January 2020. The commission has released the Rank List of Junior Architect, Agriculture Engineer and Civil Engineer on its official website. The rank list has been uploaded in the form of PDF. Candidates can download the Combined Engineering Services Rank List by visiting the official website.

The direct link of TNPSC Combined Engineering Services Rank List is given below. All shortlisted candidates are required to attend the counseling which will be held at the Commission's office as per counselling schedule. Candidates can check the counseling schedule in the provided links.

TNPSC Combined Engineering Service (Junior Architect) Rank List 2020



TNPSC Combined Engineering Service (Agriculture Engineering) Rank List 2020



TNPSC Combined Engineering Service (Civil Engineering) Rank List 2020



The commission will send the SMS or E-mail regarding the time of counseling. The publication of the above Rank is purely provisional subject to the outcome of WPs relating to this recruitment, if any, pending on the files of the Hon'ble High Court, Madras / Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

