TNPSC Recruitment 2023 For 761 Road Inspector Posts @tnpsc.gov.in: Scale of pay Rs.19500-71900, Check Eligibility

TNPSC has invited online application for the 761 Road Inspector Posts on its official website. Check TNPSC Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TNPSC Road Inspector Recruitment 2023 Job Notification: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has published notification for 761 Road Inspector Posts on its official website. These positions are available in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department included in Tamil Nadu Panchayat Development Engineering Subordinate Service in the state.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for TNPSC Recruitment 2023 Job Notification on or before 11 February 2023.

Candidates having certain educational qualification including I.T.I. Certificate in Civil Draughtsmenship from a Government recognized institute can apply for TNPSC Road Inspector Recruitment 2023 Job Notification.

Selection Process for TNPSC Road Inspector Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Selection for these posts will be made in single stage, based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the written examination. A tentative list of eligible candidates for certificate verification will be announced in the Commission’s website. After verification of the original certificates, the eligible candidates will be summoned for final selection through counselling method.

Notification Details TNPSC Road Inspector Recruitment 2023 :

Advertisement No. 646

Notification No.02/2023

Important Date TNPSC Road Inspector Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application is 11 February 2023.

The online application correction window period is from 16.02.2023 12.01 A.M. to 18.02.2023 11.59 P.M. The applicants are permitted to upload/ re-upload the documents upto 24.04.2023 till 11.59 P.M, after which the link will be disabled.

Vacancy Details TNPSC Road Inspector Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Road Inspector-761

Eligibility Criteria TNPSC Road Inspector Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification

Applying candidates possess an I.T.I. Certificate in Civil Draughtsmenship from a

Government recognized institute. Preference will be given to the persons

possessing a Diploma in Civil Engineering.

Candidates are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification/age limit/salary/selection process and other updates for the post.

Scale of pay : Rs.19500-71900/-(Level-8)

TNPSC Road Inspector Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

How To Apply TNPSC Road Inspector Recruitment 2023 Job Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply only through online mode in the Commission’s websites www.tnpsc.gov.in or www.tnpscexams.in on or before 11 February 2023.