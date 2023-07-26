TNPSC VAS Result 2023 Out: Download Link of Qualified Candidates

TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. Commission had conducted the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon included in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service on March 15, 2023 across the state.
All those candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts can download the result from the official website -https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.
Alternatively the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2022 can also be downloaded from the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2022
TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2023: What’s Next
Now all the candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post are able to appear in the document verification round, as per the selection process for the same. The Commission will conduct the onscreen certificate verification for the candidates qualified in the test. It is noted that the onscreen certificate verification will be done based on the documents already uploaded by the candidates at the time of submission of online application.
After the online certificate verification, the Commission will release the list of shortlisted candidates for the interview round.
Under the recruitment drive, TNPSC is to recruit a total of 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service.
TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2022: Overview
|Organisation
|Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission
|Post Name
|Veterinary Assistant Surgeon
|Category
|Govt Jobs
|Advt No
|640
|Number of Posts
|731
|Scale of pay
|Rs.56,100 –2,05,700(Level 22) (Revised scale)
|Official Website
|https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/
How To Download TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2023?
- First of all visit to the official website-tnpsc.gov.in
- Click on the concerned link- TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2023 flashing on the homepage.
- You will get the pdf of the desired result on the home page.
- Download and save it for future reference.