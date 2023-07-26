TNPSC VAS Result 2023 Out: Download Link of Qualified Candidates

TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2023: Tamil Nadu PSC has declared the result for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. Check pdf download link here.

TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the result for the post of Veterinary Assistant Surgeon on its official website. Commission had conducted the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon included in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service on March 15, 2023 across the state.

All those candidates who appeared in the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts can download the result from the official website -https://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Alternatively the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2022 can also be downloaded from the link given below.

TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2023: What’s Next

Now all the candidates who have qualified in the written exam for the Veterinary Assistant Surgeon post are able to appear in the document verification round, as per the selection process for the same. The Commission will conduct the onscreen certificate verification for the candidates qualified in the test. It is noted that the onscreen certificate verification will be done based on the documents already uploaded by the candidates at the time of submission of online application.

After the online certificate verification, the Commission will release the list of shortlisted candidates for the interview round.

Under the recruitment drive, TNPSC is to recruit a total of 731 Veterinary Assistant Surgeon posts in the Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry Service.

TNPSC Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Result 2022: Overview

Organisation Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission Post Name Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Category Govt Jobs Advt No 640 Number of Posts 731 Scale of pay Rs.56,100 –2,05,700(Level 22) (Revised scale) Official Website https://www.tnpsc.gov.in/

