TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2020 Released @tnusrbonline.org, Download Here

TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2020: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Service Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has released the interview admit card at its website. All such candidates who have qualified for interview round can now download their interview call letters through the official website of TNUSRB.I.e.tnusrbonline.org.

TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2020 Download Link is given below. Candidates can download their admit cards by entering their roll number and date of birth on the login page. The board had released the written test result on 3 December. Candidates can check the list of selected candidates in the provided link given below.

How and Where to Download TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2020?

Visit the official website.i.e.tnusrbonline.org. Click on TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card Enter User ID and Password. Download TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2020and save it for future reference.

TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2020

TNSURB SI Result 2020

This drive is being done to recruit 969 vacancies for the posts of Sub Inspector of Police (Taluk, Armed Reserve and Tamil Nadu Special Police) with pay scale of Rs.36900 -116600. Candidates can download TNSURB SI Interview Admit Card 2020 by clicking on the above link. After completion of the Viva-Voce, the candidates will be provisionally selected for the post of SubInspector of Police (TK, AR and TSP) based on the marks obtained by them in written examination, PET, Viva-Voce and Special marks and age eligibility by following the rule of Communal Reservation.

