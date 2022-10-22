TNTET Answer Key 2022 Soon: Download TRB TN Question Paper Here

TNTET Question Paper 2022 has been released by the Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) on trb.tn.nic.in. TNTET Answer Key Soon.

TNTET Answer Key 2022: Tamil Nadu Teachers Recruitment Board (TNTRB) has uploaded the question paper of the Tamil Nadu Teachers Eligibility Test (TNTET) on its official website which is trb.tn.nic.in. Candidates can log in into the website and check the question paper. TNTET 2022 was held from 14 October to 19 October 2022 in two different sessions. The board shall also upload the answer key of the exam soon on the website. So students are advised to keep a track of the official website for updates.

What TN TET Result Date ?

The result will be released by the board after publishing the answer key. The board shall also analyze the objections and prepare the result accordingly. The students shall be required to key their details on the official website in order to check their marks.

How to Download TNTET Question Paper 2022 ?

Step 1: Go to the website of the board - trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link given on the website ‘TAMILNADU TEACHER ELIGIBILITY TEST TNTET PAPER-I - 2022 -VIEW QP’

Step 3: Enter Registration Number, Select Date of Birth, Select Date of Exam and Batch and Enter the Captcha letters



Step 4 – Click Submit

Step 5 – Read the instructions

Step 6 – Select “Click here to view attempted Question Paper”



Students who clear the computer-based exam will be eligible to apply for teacher posts in the schools of the Tamil Nadu.

How to Download TNTET Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the board - trb.tn.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the answer key link

Step 3:Download TN TRB Answer Key