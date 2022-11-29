TNUSRB Answer Key 2022 (Out) @tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Submit PC Objection

TNUSRB SI Answer Key 2022: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNURSB) released the answer key of the Constable Exam held on 27 November 2022 at tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download TNUSRB Constable Answer Key from this page. TNUSRB Answer Key Link is available for sets A, B, C and D series.

The board is also inviting objections, through online mode via post, from the candidates who have any doubt against the answer published by the board. They can send their representation if any discrepancy in questions/answers along with material/documents evidences to TNUSRB. The last date for submitting an objection is 10 December 2022.

TNUSRB SI Answer Key Download Link



How to Download TNUSRB Answer Key 2022 ?

Visit the website of the board which is i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in

Click on the answer key link available on the right corner of the homepage

Download TNUSRB Answer Key PDF

Check answers

According to the official website, 'The Preliminary answer key for the written examination has been published on the website. Any representation regarding questions/answers should be sent to TNUSRB on or before 10.12.2022 by post only.'

TNUSRB Constable Result 2022

The result shall be announced after analyzing all the objections. The board shall upload the list of successful candidates for the next round of recruitment.