TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025: Check Previous Year Cutoff Marks for Male and Female Candidates

TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025: The Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board has published 3644 vacancies for Constable, Jail Warder, and Fireman posts. The written exam for this post will be conducted on November 9, 2025. The exam authorities will release the cutoff marks for the TNUSRB Constable post soon after the conclusion of the test. Those who obtain more than or equal to the cutoff marks according to their category will be shortlisted for the further selection rounds. Till the official cutoff is uploaded, candidates can refer to the TNUSRB Constable previous year cut off to get a clear picture of the competition and difficulty level. TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 The TNUSRB Constable Cut Off is the minimum percentile that the candidate must achieve to be declared successful in the exam. The cutoff marks are often released category-wise for both male and female candidates. Aspirants should also obtain minimum qualifying marks in each paper of the written exam to be declared qualified. Various factors decide these cutoffs, including the number of test-takers, category, difficulty level, marks obtained in the exam, and more. Continue reading to learn about the TNUSRB Constable previous year cut off and minimum marks on this page.

TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Cut Off TNUSRB have released the previous year's cutoff marks for the Constable posts on its official website. Understanding the past cutoff trends is important for your preparation. It provides insights into changes in competition level and allows you to set realistic targets. To help, we have provided below the TNUSRB Constable previous year cut off marks. TNUSRB Constable Cut off 2023 for Firemen (Male) Candidates can check below the TNUSRB cutoff 2023 for the Firemen (Male) post under the general for reference purposes: Category TMARK (PSTM/NON-PSTM)- General GT 89.00 BC 87.00 BCM 80.00 MBC 88.00 SC 87.00 SCA 84.00 ST 86.00 TNUSRB Constable Cut off 2023 for Tamil Nadu Special Police (Male) TNUSRB has released the cutoff marks for Tamil Nadu Special Police (Male) post for general, sports, executive & ministerial wards. Check the cutoff marks for the general in 2023:

Category TMARK (PSTM/NON-PSTM)- General GT 86.50 BC 84.00 BCM 75.00 MBC 85.00 SC 84.00 SCA 81.00 ST 83.00 TNUSRB Constable Cut off 2023 for Jail Warder The TNUSRB Jail Warder cutoff marks 2023 for male and female candidates have been announced on the official website. Here are the cutoff marks for the general: Category TMARK (PSTM/NON-PSTM)- General Male Female GT 89.50 84.00 BC 88.00 83.50 BCM 85.00 - MBC 88.00 84.00 SC 88.00 - SCA 84.00 - ST 88.00 - TNUSRB Constable Cut off 2023 for Armed Reserve (Female) TNUSRB has published the cutoff marks for the Armed Reserve (Female) post for general, sports, executive & ministerial wards in the PDF file. The general cutoff marks for 2023 are shared below:

Category TMARK (PSTM/NON-PSTM)- General GT 75.00 BC 70.00 BCM 51.00 MBC 72.00 SC 70.00 SCA 65.00 ST 66.00 TNUSRB Constable Cut Off PDF Download Candidates can access TNUSRB Constable Previous Year Cut Off PDF on the official website. It is made available online for all categories across general, sports, executive & ministerial wards. You can check the “Previous Recruitments” under the “Archives” tab for the detailed cutoff marks. TNUSRB Constable Minimum Qualifying Marks Candidates should obtain a minimum qualifying marks in each part of the TNUSRB Constable written exam to be declared passed. The minimum marks to pass the written exam are mentioned in the official notification. Check below the category-wise TNUSRB Constable minimum qualifying marks:

Section Minimum Qualifying Marks Tamil Language Exam 32 marks (40%) Mains Written Exam 25 marks (35%) How to Check TNUSRB Constable Cut Off PDF? TNUSRB releases the cutoff marks for the written test in the PDF format online on the official website. Here are the quick instructions to access the cutoff marks without any hassles: Go to the official TNUSRB website.

Look for the “Common Recruitment of Gr. II Police Constables, Gr. II Jail Warders & Firemen 2025” tab,

Now, click the “Constable Cutoff 2025” link.

The category-wise cutoff PDF will be displayed.

Download the copies of cutoff PDF and take the printout. Factors Affecting TNUSRB Constable Cut Off 2025 There are various aspects taken into consideration to determine TNUSRB Constable cut off marks. These parameters do not stay consistent every year. Some are listed below: