TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 For 621 Vacancies @tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

TNUSRB has invited online applications for the 621 Sub-Inspector Posts on its official website. Check TNUSRB Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited online application for recruitment of 621 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP).

Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can submit their applications latest by June 30, 2023. Commencement date for online applications for these posts is June 01, 2023.

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam which will be conducted in the month of August, 2023. However, the exact date for the written exam will be announced later.



Notification Details TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 :

Notification Number: 01/2023

Important Date TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Date of Notification May 05, 2023 Commencement of Online Applications June 01, 2023 Last date of submission of Online Applications June 30, 2023





Vacancy Details TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Total-615 + 6(Backlog)=621

Vacancy Details: Overview

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) 364 + 2(BL) Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) 141 +4(BL) Sub-Inspectors of Police (TSP)- 110



Eligibility Criteria TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates should have a Degree obtained from an Institution / University recognized by University Grants Commission / Government in 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2/3 pattern in case of Diploma courses.

However, candidates who have obtained Bachelor’s through Open Universities without going through the above pattern will not be eligible.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria: Overview

All the eligible candidates will be called for Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva Voce.

Stages Open Quota Examination Departmental Quota Examination Written Test Part – I Tamil Eligibility Test - Objective type - 100 marks Part – II [A] General knowledge

[B ] Psychology

Objective type - 70 marks Part–II [ A] General knowledge

[B ] Psychology, Law and

Police Administration.

Objective type - 85 marks Certificate Verification and

Physical Tests. Physical Measurement Test (PMT)

and Endurance Test (ET)

are qualifying in nature. Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Maximum 15 marks Exempted from PMT and PET.

Endurance Test (ET) is qualifying

in nature. Viva-voce 10 marks 10 marks Special Marks 5 marks (NCC/NSS/Sports) 5 marks (Medals – National Police

Duty Meet) TOTAL 100 marks 100 marks

Age Eligibility TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be aged above 30 years as on 01.07.2023. Please check the notification for relaxation in the Upper age limit.

Pay scale

Rs. 36,900 - 1,16,600

Selection Process

Selection will be based on the various stages including Written Test/Certificate

Verification and Physical Tests/Viva-Voce/Special Marks.



TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF





How To Apply TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification:

Candidates can apply online only through TNUSRB website www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in from 01 to 30 June 2023.