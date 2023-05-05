TNUSRB Recruitment 2023 For 621 SI Vacancies Check Salary

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 For 621 Vacancies @tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Check Eligibility, Salary And How To Apply

TNUSRB has invited online applications for the 621 Sub-Inspector Posts on its official website. Check  TNUSRB  Recruitment 2023 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification
TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has invited online application for recruitment of 621 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP). 
Candidates who wish to apply for these posts can submit their applications latest by June 30, 2023. Commencement date for online applications for these posts is June 01, 2023. 

Selection for these posts will be done on the basis of a written exam which will be conducted in the month of August, 2023. However, the exact date for the written exam will be announced later.


Notification Details TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 : 
Notification Number: 01/2023 

Important Date TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification: 
The online application process for the SI posts will commence from June 01, 2023 and the last date for submission of online application is June 30, 2023. 

Date of Notification May 05, 2023
Commencement of Online Applications June 01, 2023
Last date of submission of Online Applications June 30, 2023



Vacancy Details TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification: 
Total-615 + 6(Backlog)=621
Vacancy Details: Overview 

Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) 364 + 2(BL)
Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) 141 +4(BL)
Sub-Inspectors of Police (TSP)- 110


Eligibility Criteria TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification: 

Educational Qualification
Candidates should have a Degree obtained from an Institution / University recognized by University Grants Commission / Government in 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2/3 pattern in case of Diploma courses. 
However, candidates who have obtained Bachelor’s through Open Universities without going through the above pattern will not be eligible.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the post. 

TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Selection Criteria: Overview

All the eligible candidates will be called for Written Examination, Physical Efficiency Test, Viva Voce. 

Stages Open Quota Examination Departmental Quota Examination
Written Test Part – I Tamil Eligibility Test - Objective type - 100 marks  
  Part – II [A] General knowledge
 [B ] Psychology
Objective type - 70 marks		 Part–II [ A] General knowledge
 [B ] Psychology, Law and
 Police Administration.
Objective type - 85 marks
Certificate Verification and
Physical Tests.

Physical Measurement Test (PMT)
and Endurance Test (ET)
are qualifying in nature.

Physical Efficiency Test (PET) Maximum 15 marks

 Exempted from PMT and PET.
Endurance Test (ET) is qualifying
in nature.
Viva-voce 10 marks 10 marks
Special Marks 5 marks (NCC/NSS/Sports) 5 marks (Medals – National Police
Duty Meet)
TOTAL  100 marks 100 marks

 

Age Eligibility TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification: 
Candidates should have attained the age of 20 years and should not be aged above 30 years as on 01.07.2023. Please check the notification for relaxation in the Upper age limit. 

Pay scale 
Rs. 36,900 - 1,16,600

Selection Process
Selection will be based on the various stages including Written Test/Certificate
Verification and Physical Tests/Viva-Voce/Special Marks.


TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification PDF

How To Apply TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023 Notification: 
Candidates can apply online only through TNUSRB website www.tnusrb.tn.gov.in from 01 to 30 June 2023.

FAQ

What are the Important Dates for TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023?

You can apply for these posts latest by June 30, 2023. Commencement date for online applications for these posts is June 01, 2023.

What is the Eligibility Criteria for TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023?

Candidates should have a Degree in 10+2+3/4/5 pattern or 10+3+2/3 pattern in case of Diploma courses.

What are the Jobs in TNUSRB SI Recruitment 2023?

Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has notified for recruitment of 621 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk, AR & TSP).
