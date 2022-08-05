TNUSRB SI Result 2022 (Out) @tnusrb.tn.gov.in: Check Your Marks Here

TNUSRB SI Result 2022: Tamil Nadu Police has released the marks of the written exam for SI Posts on its website i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in. Candidates can download it from the link provided below.

TNUSRB SI Result 2022 Download: Tamil Nadu Uniformed Services Recruitment Board (TNUSRB) has uploaded the marks of the students who have attended the exam held for the post of Sub-Inspectors of Police. They can download TNUSRB SI Marks by visiting the official website of the police (tnusrb.tn.gov.in) and check whether they are selected for the next round of recruitment or not. TNUSRB SI Result Link is available just below so that candidates can check their individual marks on the official website.

The board has also released the selection list PDF for the next round of recruitment and final answer keys on the official website. The candidates can check the roster-wise and enrolment-wise selection list below:

List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Enrolment No. wise):

Open

Department

List of candidates eligible for next phase of selection (Roster wise):

How to Download TNUSRB SI Result 2022 ?

Go to the official website of the police i.e. tnusrb.tn.gov.in Now, scroll down and click on 'Login for written examination marks' Provide your 'User ID and Passwor' Download TNUSRB SI Score Card Take a print out for future use

Candidates who are shortlisted in the written exam are required to appear for CV, PMT, ET & PET Round

The Exams were held on 25 and 26 June 2022 for recruitment of 399 Sub-Inspectors of Police (Taluk) and 45 for Sub-Inspectors of Police (AR) under the Tamil Nadu Police Subordinate Service