Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 18 February 2022: Around 7000+ Vacancies in IRMS, TSCAB, EIL, GPSSB & Others, Apply Now!

Like every day, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 18 February 2022 come up with the latest government opportunities in different organisations. Today, Top 5 of the day has notified around 7000 vacancies in various central and government organisations. All job seekers are advised to check their education qualification, experience and other details before applying. Candidates can go through the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 18 February 2022 for their reference.

Today, the important job of the day is from IRMS for 5166 vacancies. Indian Railways has released a detailed notification for IRMS i.e. Indian Railway Management Services Recruitment 2022 in the Gazette of India. As per the notice, the Indian railways will recruit these vacancies in Group A Category for recruitment through the civil services exam. The government has made a common cadre IRMS i.e. Indian Railway Management System by abolishing the existing cadre comprising eight services. Willing candidates will be able to submit their applications, once the notification is released on the official website. Candidates can check the important details like salary, exam pattern, important dates of notification, selection criteria, services under IRMS 2022 Recruitment, IRMS Salary and others in the provided hyperlink.

For Reference: IRMS Recruitment 2022 Notification Out for 5166 Vacancies: Check Eligibility, Pattern, Salary

On the other hand, Telangana State Cooperative Apex Bank Ltd (TSCAB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Staff Assistant & Assistant Manager Posts. Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can submit applications latest by 6 March 2022. The online applications will be started on 19 February 2022. Candidates are advised to refer to the provided link for more details. A total of 445 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process.

For Reference: TSCAB Recruitment 2022 for 445 Staff Assistant & Assistant Manager Posts, Apply @tscab.org

Further, There is a huge opportunity for the candidates holding 12th qualification. Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) is inviting online applications for recruitment of Junior Clerk and Account Clerk Grade 3 on the official website - gpssb.gujarat.gov.in and ojas.gujarat.gov.in. GPSSB Online Application Link is available from 18 February 2022 to 08 March 2022. Around 1181 vacancies are announced, against advertisement 12/ 202122 for Gujarat Jr Clerk Bharti 2022

For Reference: GPSSB Jr Clerk Recruitment 2022: 1181 Vacancies Notified, 12th Pass Apply Online

Moreover, Engineers India Ltd (EIL), Delhi is going to hire candidates for Management Trainee through Gate 2022 for 75 vacancies. As per the EIL Short Notification, EIL MT Online Application Process will start on 22 February 2022. Engineering Graduates interested in EIL GATE Recruitment 2022 can submit the application on or before 14 March 2022 on engineersindia.com.

For Reference: EIL Recruitment 2022 for Management Trainee (MT) through GATE, Apply Online From 22 Feb @engineersindia.com

Lastly, Indian Coast Guard has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Assistant Commandant (Group A Gazetted Officer) for various branches including General Duty, General Duty (Pilot/Navigator), General Duty (Women/SSA), Technical (Engineering & Electrical & Electronics), Commercial Pilot License (CPL-SSA) for 01/2023 Batch. All interested candidates can now apply for Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022 from today onwards.i.e.18 February 2022. The last date of submitting the online applications is 28 February 2022 till 17.00 hrs.

For Reference: Coast Guard AC Recruitment 2022: Online Applications Started for CGCAT (01/2023) batch, Apply Now @joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in