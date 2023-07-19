Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 19 July 2023: Chance to Apply for 8500+ Teaching and Non-Teaching/Apprentice/CHO And Others Jobs

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 19 July 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 19 July 2023: Candidates who are looking for government jobs can apply for the more than 8500+ vacancies announced in Northern Coalfields Limited , National Health Mission (NHM), Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) and others. Aspirants can apply for the latest government jobs notification 2023 released for various posts including Community Health Officers (CHOs), Assistant Professor, Apprenticeship, Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff and other posts .

Candidates can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Candidates having educational qualifications like 12th Pass/Graduation/10th/Post Graduate with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

Job Number 5: NATS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Apprentice Posts

National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) is recruiting for the 210 Apprentice posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before July 30, 2023.

Link: NATS Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Apprentice Posts



Job Number 4 NHM Assam Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 699 CHOs Posts

National Health Mission (NHM), Assam is recruiting for the 699 post of Community Health Officers (CHOs). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 31 July 2023.

Link: NHM Assam Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 699 CHOs Posts







Job Number 3 DME AP Recruitment 2023 for 590 Assistant Professor Posts

Govt of Andhra Pradesh, Directorate of Medical Education, Andhra Pradesh has invited application for the 590 Assistant Professor post. All Interested candidates can submit their online applications on or before 26 July 2023.

Link: DME AP Recruitment 2023 for 590 Assistant Professor Posts







Job Number 2: EMRS Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF Released

Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRSs) is recruiting for the 6329 Teaching and Non-Teaching Staff posts. Candidates having four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT can apply online for these posts on or before August 18, 2023.

Link: EMRS Teacher Recruitment 2023 PDF Released

Job Number 1: NCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts

Northern Coalfields Limited has invited online applications for the 700 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts. Last date for submission of online application is August 03, 2023. The online application process will commence from July 20, 2023.

Link: NCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts



