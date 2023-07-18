NCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

NCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Northern Coalfields Limited (A Mini Ratna Company), a Government of India enterprise functioning under the Ministry of Coal, has invited online applications for the 700 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 03, 2023. The online application process will commence from July 20, 2023.



Under the selection process, the shortlisting of sufficient and appropriate number of candidates for

scrutiny of original documents will be done on the basis of the aggregate marks

scored by the candidates in qualifying graduation/diploma course, applicable in reference to the position applied.





NCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates

Cut-off date for determining the eligibility: June 30, 2023

Start date for applying online through NCL portal : July 20, 2023

Last date for applying online through NCL portal: August 03, 2023

Release of list of shortlisted candidates for Document Verification: August 10, 2023

Commencement of Training (Tentative): August 21,2023



NCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details

Graduate/Diploma Apprentice-700 Posts (Total)

Bachelor of Computer Application- 25

Bachelor Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering -13

Bachelor of Pharmacy-20

Bachelor of Commerce-30

Bachelor of Science-44

Bachelor of Electrical Engineering-72

Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering-91

Bachelor of Mining Engineering-83

Bachelor of Computer Science & Engineering-2

Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering -13

Diploma in Electrical Engineering-90

Diploma in Mechanical Engineering-103

Diploma in Mining Engineering-114

NCL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification

Bachelor of Computer Application: 3 year Degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from any of the UGC recognized institution or University established by any Act of Center or State Government of UT of India.

Bachelor of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 4 year Degree in Bachelor in Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication engineering/ Electronics & Communication engineering/ Electronics & Computer engineering/ Electrical & Electronics engineering passed from a AICTE recognized Institution or University established by Act of Center or State Government of UT of India.

Bachelor of Pharmacy: 4 Year Degree in Bachelor of Pharmacy from any of the AICTE recognized institutions or University established by any Act of Center or State Government of UT of India.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.



NCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 30/06/2023)

Minimum 18 Years

Maximum 26 Years

Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.



NCL Recruitment 2023 PDF







NCL Recruitment 2023:How To Apply

You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.

Step 1: Visit to the official website–www.nclcil.in.

Step 2: Then follow the path, {Home Page>Menu>Career>Apprenticeship Training},

Step 3: Now register themselves on the Online portal and to create an online account for which they are required to have a valid mobile number and a valid email.

Step 4: After registering successfully they may apply for the positions of

which they are fulfilling the eligibility criterion

Step 5: Now provide all relevant details like Date of Birth, Name as

available in Matriculation certificate, Address for correspondence, permanent

address, Academic details, Scanned photograph, Scanned Signature etc.

Step 6: After successfully filling the online form they have to confirm a declaration and

he/she must go through the details provided in preview before final submission.

Step 7: After final submission of online application candidate must save a Hard and soft

copy of his/her online application for future purposes.