NCL Recruitment 2023: Apply Online For Graduate/Diploma Apprentice Posts, Check Eligibility

NCL Recruitment 2023 Notification: Northern Coalfields Limited (A Mini Ratna Company), a Government of India enterprise functioning under the Ministry of Coal, has invited online applications for the 700 Graduate/Diploma Apprentice posts on its official website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 03, 2023. The online application process will commence from July 20, 2023.
Under the selection process, the shortlisting of sufficient and appropriate number of candidates for
scrutiny of original documents will be done on the basis of the aggregate marks
scored by the candidates in qualifying graduation/diploma course, applicable in reference to the position applied.
NCL Recruitment 2023: Important Dates
Cut-off date for determining the eligibility: June 30, 2023
Start date for applying online through NCL portal : July 20, 2023
Last date for applying online through NCL portal: August 03, 2023
Release of list of shortlisted candidates for Document Verification: August 10, 2023
Commencement of Training (Tentative): August 21,2023
NCL Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Details
Graduate/Diploma Apprentice-700 Posts (Total)
Bachelor of Computer Application- 25
Bachelor Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering -13
Bachelor of Pharmacy-20
Bachelor of Commerce-30
Bachelor of Science-44
Bachelor of Electrical Engineering-72
Bachelor of Mechanical Engineering-91
Bachelor of Mining Engineering-83
Bachelor of Computer Science & Engineering-2
Diploma in Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering -13
Diploma in Electrical Engineering-90
Diploma in Mechanical Engineering-103
Diploma in Mining Engineering-114
NCL Recruitment 2023: Educational Qualification
Bachelor of Computer Application: 3 year Degree in Bachelor of Computer Application from any of the UGC recognized institution or University established by any Act of Center or State Government of UT of India.
Bachelor of Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering: 4 year Degree in Bachelor in Electronics Engineering/ Electronics & Telecommunication engineering/ Electronics & Communication engineering/ Electronics & Computer engineering/ Electrical & Electronics engineering passed from a AICTE recognized Institution or University established by Act of Center or State Government of UT of India.
Bachelor of Pharmacy: 4 Year Degree in Bachelor of Pharmacy from any of the AICTE recognized institutions or University established by any Act of Center or State Government of UT of India.
You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.
NCL Recruitment 2023: Age Limit (As of 30/06/2023)
Minimum 18 Years
Maximum 26 Years
Check the notification link for details of the relaxation in age limit.
NCL Recruitment 2023 PDF
NCL Recruitment 2023:How To Apply
You can apply online for these posts after following the guidelines given below.
Step 1: Visit to the official website–www.nclcil.in.
Step 2: Then follow the path, {Home Page>Menu>Career>Apprenticeship Training},
Step 3: Now register themselves on the Online portal and to create an online account for which they are required to have a valid mobile number and a valid email.
Step 4: After registering successfully they may apply for the positions of
which they are fulfilling the eligibility criterion
Step 5: Now provide all relevant details like Date of Birth, Name as
available in Matriculation certificate, Address for correspondence, permanent
address, Academic details, Scanned photograph, Scanned Signature etc.
Step 6: After successfully filling the online form they have to confirm a declaration and
he/she must go through the details provided in preview before final submission.
Step 7: After final submission of online application candidate must save a Hard and soft
copy of his/her online application for future purposes.