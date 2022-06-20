Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 June 2022: Chance to Apply for 8000+ Various Jobs @IBPS, Navy, Army, AIIMS and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 June 2022 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 20 June 2022: If you are a government job aspirant then you have golden chance to apply for 8000+ Various Jobs in leading organizations of the country including Indian Army, Supreme Court of India (SCI), Indian Navy, Naval Dockyard, Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs),All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai and others.

These organizations have released today for various posts including Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I, Faculty, Probationary Officer, Jr Court Assistant (JCA),Electrician, Marine Engine Fitter, Foundry Man, Pattern Maker, Mechanic Diesel and others.

Candidates having educational qualification like 10th Pass/Graduation/Medical with additional qualification can grab these opportunities.

Have a look to know post wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these post.

Job Number 5: AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022

In today's major update, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Madurai has invited online application for recruitment to the 94 Faculty post on its official website. Candidates having certain educational qualification can apply for these posts on or before 18 July 2022.

Link: AIIMS Madurai Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 94 Faculty Posts@jipmer.edu.in/aiims-madurai





Job Number 4: Indian Army Recruitment 2022

Indian Army has announced the vacancies for recruitment to the 155 Ward Sahayika, Cook and Others posts for HQ Southern Command and HQ Central Command. Candidates having 10th Passed with additional eligibility can apply within 45 days from the date of publication of this advertisement in the employment news.

Link: Indian Army Recruitment 2022 for 155 Ward Sahayika and Cook Posts for HQ Central & Southern Command







Job Number 3: Supreme Court of India (SCI) Recruitment 2022

In today's another major update, Supreme Court of India (SCI) has issued recruitment notice for the 210 Jr Court Assistant (JCA) posts. Bachelor’s with Minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English Typing on Computer can apply for these posts.

Link: Supreme Court of India (SCI) Recruitment 2022 for 210 Jr Court Assistant (JCA)





Job Number 2: Indian Navy Recruitment 2022

Indian Navy, Naval Dockyard, Mumbai has announced the 338 vacancies for recruitment for the post of Apprentice in various trades including Electrician, Marine Engine Fitter, Foundry Man, Pattern Maker, Mechanic Diesel, Instrument Mechanic, Machinist, Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance, Painter (Gen) and others. Candidates can apply for these posts from 21 June 2022 to 8 July 2022.

Link: Indian Navy Recruitment 2022: 338 Vacancies for Apprentice Posts







Job Number 1: IBPS RRB Clerk PO Notification 2022

Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), Regional Rural Banks of India (RRBs) has published notification for the 8106 Posts of Office Assistant, Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager) and Officer Scale 2 (Manager) and Office Scale 3 (Senior Manager). Candidates with requisite educational qualification including Bachelor's in any stream in any recognized university with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

Link: IBPS RRB Clerk PO Notification 2022 (Out): Apply for 8106 Posts @ibps.in



