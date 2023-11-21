Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 November 2023: Apply Online for 8200+ Various Jobs @Navy, NLC, OSSC and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 November 2023 provide you huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 November 2023: Candidates preparing for government jobs have a golden chance to apply for 8200+ jobs announced today under Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 21 November 2023. Candidates having requisite educational qualification have a golden chance to apply for these opportunities announced by the leading organisation of the country including Indian Navy, NLC, OSSC, OSSSC and others.

The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

More than 8200+ jobs including Apprentice, Graduate Executive Trainee (GET), Animal Husbandry Assistant and others have been released today.

Candidates having educational qualifications like 12th Pass/Graduation/10th with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations. Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: 275 Apprentice Posts

Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam under the Indian Navy has notified for a total 275 Apprentice posts in various disciplines including Fitter, Mechanic (Diesel), Electrician, Painter (General), Machinist, Mechanic Machine Tool Maintenance and others. You can apply online for these posts on or before January 01, 2024.

NLC Recruitment 2023: 295 Graduate Executive Trainee Posts

NLC India Limited has invited online applications for the 295 posts of Graduate Executive Trainee (GET) in different disciplines including Mechanical, Electrical, Civil, Mining and Computer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before December 21, 2023.

AP Grama Sachivalayam Notification 2023: 1896 Assistants Posts

The Animal Husbandry Department (AHD), Government of Andhra Pradesh has released the recruitment notification for the 1896 posts of Animal Husbandry Assistant. Interested candidates can apply for these posts through the official website at ahd.aptonline.in. on or before December 11, 2023. However, the last date to pay the application fee is December 10.

OSSSC Forest Guard Recruitment 2023: 2712 Forest Guard Posts

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the recruitment notification for 2712 various posts like Livestock Inspector, Forester and Forest Guard. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before 25 November, 2023.

AIIMS Delhi Recruitment 2023: 3036 Group B/C

All India Institute of Medical Sciences has invited application for the 3036 non-faculty Group B & C posts on its official website. Interested candidates can fill out the online application form available on the official website at aiims.edu. The deadline for the submission of the application form is December 01 (05:00 PM).