Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 December- Huge Opportunity in UPSC, CISF, MP High Court & Other Organizations

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 December 2021 here. Also check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Job aspirants seeking jobs in Central and State Government Organizations can check Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 December which includes various jobs in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Madhya Pradesh High Court, and other renowned organizations.

Around 1000+ vacancies have been notified for Head Constable, Specialist Officer, Civil Judge, Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam I 2022 and National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022. Job seekers are advised to go through this article to check eligibility criteria, selection criteria, and other details before applying online.

Today, the major job of the day is from Union Public Service Commission. The commission has released notifications for Combined Defence Services (CDS) Exam I 2022 and National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (I), 2022 (Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC). Candidates willing to apply for the aforesaid exam can submit applications through the online mode at upsc.gov.in from 11 January 2022 onwards. The last date of online application submission is 10 January 2022.

On the other hand, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has released the notification for Civil Judge. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format from 29 December to 27 January 2022.

Lastly, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is seeking government jobs for 249 Head Constable (General Duty) through Sports Quota. Candidates holding the qualification of 12th pass with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports, and Athletics can submit applications latest by 31 March 2022.

