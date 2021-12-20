CISF Head Constable GD Recruitment 2022: 249 Vacancies Notified Across India

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has published the notification for recruitment 249 Head Constable (General Duty) through Sports Quota. Check Last Date, Salary, Eligibility Criteria, Selection Process and Other Details.

CISF Head Constable Recruitment 2021 Notification: Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is looking to recruit 249 Male and Female personnel for the post of Head Constable (General Duty). The recruitment is only for meritorious sportsperson who are either media winner or participants. Interested candidates can send their application through offline mode on or before 31 March 2022.

Only those meritorious sportsmen/sportswomen who fulfill the above eligibility criteria and have participated in the championships during the period from 01 September 2019 to 31 March 2022 or in last edition of any Tournament / Competition/ Games (as applicable), will be eligible for applying the post. Candidates selected for appointment are liable to serve anywhere in Indian Territory and abroad.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 31 March 2022 by 5 PM

CISF HC Vacancy Details

Head Constable (GD) - 249

CISF HC Salary:

Pay matrix Level-4 (Rs.25,500-81,100/-) plus usual allowances

CISF HC Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

12th pass from a recognised educational Institution with credit of representing State/ National/ International in games, Sports and Athletics

CISF HC Age Limit:

18 to 23 years

Physical Eligibility:

Height

Men - 167 cm

Women - 153 cm

Chest

Men - 81-86 cm

Weight

Proportionate to height and age as per medical standards for male and female candidates.

Sports qualification

Individual Event:

Should have represented the country as a member of Senior/Junior International tournament. Or

Should have a medal winning performance in Senior / Junior National Games / Championship. Or

Should have represented a State or equivalent unit, in National Games/ National Championship in Senior /Junior level. Or

Any medal in all India Inter University Championship. Or

Gold Medal in National School Games/Championship

Team Event:

Should have represented the country as a member of Senior/Junior International tournament. Or

Should have won any medal in the National competition at Senior/Junior level. Or

Should have represented in State team or equivalent unit, in National Games/Championship in Senior/Junior level. Or

Member of medal winning team in All India Inter-University Championship. Or

Gold Medal in National School Games/ Championship.

Selection Criteria for CISF HC Posts

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Physical Standard Test (PST) Documentation Trial Test Proficiency Test

How to Apply for CISF HC Recruitment 2022 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can send the duly typed application along with application fee and attested photo copies of requisite certificates/documents to the office concerned sports discipline for which you have applied latest by 31 March 2022.

CISF HC Application Fee:

Rs. 100 (No Fee for Women and SC/ST candidates).

CISF HC Notification Download