Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 September- Opportunity in Lok Sabha, SSB, Maha Metro & Others

Check Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 September along with educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Today, we have come up with a huge opportunity in renowned organisations like Lok Sabha Secretariat, TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd., Shashstra Seema Bal (SSB), Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) and Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL).

All aspirants are advised to check the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 22 September which includes the opportunity to work as Junior Engineer (JE), Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Assistant, Sericulture Assistant, Field Assistant, Jr Stenographer, Seed Examiner, General Duty Medical Officers, Specialists and others under the above organisations. All candidates are advised to go through the listing given below and apply for the posts before the deadline. Let’s have a look.

Shashstra Seema Bal (SSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of General Duty Medical Officers and Specialists for various locations/formations throughout the country. The candidates will be selected on the basis of Interviews and the interviews are scheduled from 21 October 2021 onwards. Candidates can go through the hyperlinked article and appear for the same on the scheduled date.

For More Details: SSB Recruitment 2021: Walk-In for 51 GDMOs and Specialist Posts, Salary upto 80,000/-

Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is hiring candidates for various posts such as Junior Engineer (JE), Horticulture Technician Grade-IV, Junior Assistant, Sericulture Assistant, Field Assistant, Jr Stenographer, Seed Examiner, and Driver. Around 400+ vacancies will be recruited under Jal Shakti Department, Horticulture Department and Agriculture Production & Farmer's Welfare Department. The process of online application will start from 9 October onwards and the last date of online application submission is 9 November 2021.

For Reference: JKSSB Recruitment 2021 for 432 JE, Jr Steno, Jr Assistant and Other Posts, Apply Online @jkssb.nic.in

Lok Sabha Secretariat has invited applications for recruitment to the various posts of Consultant & Others. The candidates holding qualifications for a Graduation or Diploma in the concerned subject are eligible to apply. The candidates can submit applications within a period of 21 days (11 October 2021) from the date of issue of this advertisement.

For Reference: Lok Sabha Recruitment 2021 for Consultant and Others@loksabhaph.nic.in, Check Eligibility

Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has issued a notification for recruitment to the post of Additional Chief Project Manager, Senior Section Engineer, Section Engineer, Junior Engineer, Senior Technician, Senior Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Assistant Manager, Senior Station Controller/Traffic Controller/Depot Controller/Train Operator and Account Assistant. The process of online application has started from today onwards. The candidates who wish to apply for the above posts can submit applications by 14 October 2021.

For Reference: Maha Metro Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for 96 Vacancies of JE, SDM, GM & Other Posts, Salary upto 1 Lakh

There is a huge opportunity for the candidates who wish to work in Bank. The TJSB Sahakari Bank Ltd. is seeking an opportunity for the graduates for the post of Trainee Officer. The candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit applications from tomorrow.i.e.24 September 2021 through online mode on (tjsbbank.co.in/career) after carefully going through the instructions contained in this advertisement.

For Reference: TJSB Bank Recruitment 2021 for Officer Trainee Posts, Graduates Can Apply Online From Tomorrow @tjsbbank.co.in

All the candidates are advised to go through the provided hyperlinks for educational qualification, experience and other details. For more latest government jobs, stay tuned to jagranjosh.com.