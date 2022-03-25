Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 25 March 2022: 18000+ vacancies Notified in Police, Bank, PSU & Subordinate Services, List Here

Check list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day i.e. on 25 March 2022 notified by School Education, Government of Telangana, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd), Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). Check application process, educational qualification, Age Limit, Selection Criteria, Application Link Here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 25 March 2022 has notified more than 18000 vacancies in different government organisations like School Education, Government of Telangana, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd), Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB), Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB).

Like every day, we have provided the reference links for the latest job openings and their applications. 10th passed, 12th pass, graduates all can grab this opportunity as per post requirement. So don’t wait for the last date and start applying for the jobs now!

Comparing the numbers, the major job of the day is from Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB). The board has passed an order of 16,587 vacancies in various categories i.e., (16,185) vacancies under the Director-General of Police, Hyderabad and (402) vacancies under Director-General, Telangana Special Protection Force, Secunderabad, by way of Direct Recruitment, through Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board, Hyderabad. The notification for the same will be released in due course of time. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

For Reference: TSLPRB Police Recruitment 2022: 16,587 Vacancies to be recruited for Constable & SI Posts

On the other hand, Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Lab Assistant. A total of 1012 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates holding the requisite qualification can submit RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022 online applications from 25 March to 23rd April 2022 on the official website of RSMSSB i.e. @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

For Reference: RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1012 Vacancies @sso.rajasthan.gov.in

Moreover, Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) detailed notification PDF has been released on the official website tstet.cgg.gov.in. The Telangana State Teachers Eligibility Test (TS TET 2022) exam will be conducted on 12 June 2022.

For Reference: TS TET 2022 Notification (Released): Apply Online at tstet.cgg.gov.in, Check Exam Date and Other Details Here

Further, RBI Grade A Online Application Link is going to be available from 28 March 2022 onwards. All those who wish to appear for RBI Grade A Exam can submit applications on or before 18 April 2021. RBI Grade B Exam will be held from 28 May to 06 August 2022. However, RBI Grade-A Exam will be held on 21 May 2022. Candidates can refer to the notification for more details here.

For Reference: RBI Grade B Notification 2022 (Out): 303 Vacancies for Officer and Assistant Manager Posts

Lastly, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCF Ltd) is going to hire a total of 111 Technician Posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online upto 04 April 2022 at rcfltd.com.

For Reference: RCF Mumbai Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 111 Technician Post @rcfltd.com, Salary Rs. 60,000