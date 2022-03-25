RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1012 Vacancies @sso.rajasthan.gov.in

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022 has released for 1012 vacancies on its official website @sso.rajasthan.gov.in. Check how to apply online for RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022 steps, link, application process, educational qualification, vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection criteria and other details below here.

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022: Rajasthan Subordinate & Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Lab Assistant. The official notification was released on 24 March 2022. The RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022 online applications have been started from today onwards .i.e. 25th March 2022 and will be continued till 23rd April 2022 on the official website of RSMSSB i.e. @rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply latest by the last date. The link to the online application for RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022 can be accessed by scrolling down.

A total of 1012 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. RSMSSB Lab Assistant exam is scheduled to be held on 28th & 29th June 2022 at various exam centres. Candidates can refer to this notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 25 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 23 April 2022

RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Lab Assistant - 1012 Posts

Vacancy Segregation:

Name of Dept. No. of Vacancies Non-TSP Area TSP Area Total Education Department 218 243 461 Farming Department 15 01 16 College Education Department 440 33 473 Forensic Science Laboratory Department 62 — 62 Total 735 277 1012

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidate must be 12th passed from a recognized Board and must have knowledge of Hindi Written Devnagri Script and Rajasthan Culture. Candidates are advised to refer to the official notification PDF for more details.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 40 years of age. There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

RSMSSB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The candidates will be selected on the basis of a written exam and document verification.

How to apply for RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022 Steps Here?

Interested candidates can apply to the posts from 25 March to 23 April 2022. After the submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Steps to apply online:-

Visit the official website.i.e. rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Click on the login button on the homepage. Then, click on the advertisement name 'RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022'. It will redirect you to the SSO ID. Now, Click on 'Registration'. Enter your personal details and click on submit button. Upload Photograph and Signature. Download RSMSSB Lab Assistant Recruitment 2022 application form and take a printout of the application for future reference.

Application Fee: