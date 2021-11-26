Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 November - 1600+ Vacancies in OPSC, WBPHED, APVVP, UKPSC & Others

Check the list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 November 2021 Here. Also check, Educational Qualification, Vacancy Break Up, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here.

Today, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 26 November come up with the latest government job of the day. The candidates who are preparing for the government job have a great opportunity under the renowned organizations. A total of 1600+ vacancies have been notified under various government organizations. The candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlinks for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details.

Today, the major job of the day is from Uttarakhand Public Service Commission and Andhra Pradesh Vaidya Vidhana Parishad (APVVP). A total of 1500+ vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Out of which, 794 vacancies of CAS Specialist and 776 vacancies are for Uttrakhand Combined State Junior Engineer Service Exam 2021. Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode. The candidates can check on the hyperlinks for details.

For Reference: UKPSC JE Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 776 Jr Engineer Posts @ukpsc.gov.in before 17 Dec

For Reference: APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021 for 794 Vacancies, Apply Now!

On the other hand, Broadcast Engineering Consultants India (BECIL) is going to hire candidates for recruitment for the post of Junior Technical Officer and Legal Officer. The applications will be submitted till 10 December 2021.

For Reference: BECIL Recruitment 2021 for JTO and Legal Officer Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Bihar Circle, Patna is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant, Postman, and MTS on indiapost.gov.in. All the Sportspersons who possess the required qualifications can apply in the prescribed format on or before 31 December 2021.

For Reference: Bihar Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Postman and PA/SA Posts

Lastly, the Public Health Engineering Department, Govt. of West Bengal is seeking a government job for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical). All interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 10 December 2021.

For Reference: WBPHED Recruitment 2021 for 50 Assistant Engineer Posts

Stay tuned to jagranjosh.com for the latest updates.