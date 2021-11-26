WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 for 50 Vacancies|Download West Bengal PHED Notification @wbphed.gov.in

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021: Public Health Engineering Department, Govt. of West Bengal has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 10 December 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 18 November 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 10 December 2021

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Engineer- 50 Posts

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in relevant subject from a recognized University.

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - below 40 years

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 28,000/-

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview. The candidates who will be shortlisted on the basis of applications will be called for a walk-in-interview which will be held at Nijalaya, Plot No. 8 in Block CN, Sector - 5, Salt Lake City. No TA/DA will be admissible for the interview.

Download WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit applications on or before 10 December 2021 to the Chamber of Chief Engineer, M/E, NZ, PHE, Directorate at New Secretariat Buildings, 7th floor, 1 KS Roy Road, Kolkata - 700001 or through email at recruit_ae_contract@wbphed.gov.in in PDF Files.

Latest Government Jobs:

APVVP CAS Specialist Recruitment 2021 for 794 Vacancies, Apply Now!

BECIL Recruitment 2021 for JTO and Legal Officer Posts