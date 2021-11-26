Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 for 50 Vacancies|Download West Bengal PHED Notification @wbphed.gov.in

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Notification released at wbphed.gov.in. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Nov 26, 2021 16:12 IST
WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021
WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021: Public Health Engineering Department, Govt. of West Bengal has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Electrical). Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 10 December 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 18 November 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 10 December 2021

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  •  Assistant Engineer- 50 Posts

 WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in relevant subject from a recognized University.

 WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - below 40 years

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs. 28,000/-

WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of an interview. The candidates who will be shortlisted on the basis of applications will be called for a walk-in-interview which will be held at Nijalaya, Plot No. 8 in Block CN, Sector - 5, Salt Lake City. No TA/DA will be admissible for the interview.

Download WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can submit applications on or before 10 December 2021 to the Chamber of Chief Engineer, M/E, NZ, PHE, Directorate at New Secretariat Buildings, 7th floor, 1 KS Roy Road, Kolkata - 700001 or through email at recruit_ae_contract@wbphed.gov.in in PDF Files.

FAQ

How much salary will be provided for WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021?

Rs. 28,000/-

What is the age limit required for WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021?

40 years.

What is the qualification required for WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021?

Bachelor’s Degree/Diploma in relevant subject from a recognized University.

What is the last date for WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021?

10 December 2021.

How many vacancies will be recruited through WBPHED AE Recruitment 2021?

50.
Job Summary
NotificationWBPHED AE Recruitment 2021 for 50 Vacancies|Download West Bengal PHED Notification @wbphed.gov.in
Notification Date26 Nov, 2021
Last Date of Submission10 Dec, 2021
CityKolkata
StateWest Bengal
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Engineering
