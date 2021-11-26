BECIL Recruitment 2021 for JTO and Legal Officer Posts, Apply Online @becil.com

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at becil.com for JTO and Legal Officer Posts. Check Educational Qualification, Experience, Selection Criteria and online application link here.

BECIL Recruitment 2021: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India (BECIL) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Technical Officer and Legal Officer. Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 10 December 2021.

Candidates are required to apply online through the website www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com only. No other means/mode of application will be accepted.

How to apply for BECIL Recruitment 2021?

Visit the official website of BECIL.i.e. www.becil.com or https://becilregistration.com. Click on the link “Career’’. Click on Registration Form (online apply). It will redirect you to the new window. Select Advertisement Number, Enter Basic Details, Education Details/Work Experience, Upload scanned Photo, Signature, Birth Certificate/ 10th Certificate, Caste Certificate. Application Preview or Modify. Payment Online Mode (via credit card, Debit card, net banking, UPI etc.) Email your scanned documents to the Email Id mentioned in the last page of application form. Take a printout of the application for future reference.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

General - Rs.750/- (Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

OBC - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

SC/ST - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Ex-Serviceman - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

Women - Rs.750/-(Rs. 500/- extra for every additional post applied)

EWS/PH - Rs.450/-(Rs. 300/- extra for every additional post applied)

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 10 December 2021

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Junior Technical Officer (Ayurveda) - 8 Posts

Junior Technical Officer (Unani)- 2 Posts

Junior Technical Officer (Siddha)- 1 Post

Legal Officer - 2 Posts

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Junior Technical Officer (Ayurveda) -Bachelor of Ayurveda Medicine and Surgery [BAMS] from a recognized Institution.

Junior Technical Officer (Unani)- Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery [BUMS] from a recognized Institution.

Junior Technical Officer (Siddha)- Bachelor of Siddha Medicine and Surgery [BSMS] from a recognized Institution.

Legal Officer - LLB from recognized University/Institute with 02 years of experience.

BECIL Recruitment 2021 Salary - Rs.35,000/-

