Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-26 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 600+ Various Jobs @RFCL, IGNOU, CPCL,DU & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 26 October 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers 600+ Various Jobs in RFCL, IGNOU, CPCL,DU & Others. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 26 October 2023 Check Organizations Application Procedure and Details
Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 26 October 2023 Check Organizations Application Procedure and Details

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 26 October 2023: The leading organisatioins of the country have announced more than 600+ different vacancies under the Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-26 October 2023. Candidates preparing for government jobs have golden chance to apply for these vacancies which have been released by the  organisations including Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL), School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University,Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited announced (CPCL) and others. 

One of the major attractions for today's top five jobs is  408 posts of Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice released by Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL). 

You can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for. 

cyber securit

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts. 

CPCL Recruitment 2023

Organisation  Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited announced (CPCL)  
Posts Name  HR/CC Professionals
Number of Posts  To be announced
Last Date  To be announced
Details Notification  Click Here 

NIMHANS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023

Organisation National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) 
Posts Name Nursing Officer
Number of Posts  161
Last Date  November 18,2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

IGNOU Recruitment 2023

Organisation Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU)
Posts Name  Faculty posts 
Number of Posts  35
Last Date  November 15, 2023 
Details Notification  Click Here 

SOL DU Recruitment 2023

Organisation School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University
Posts Name Non-Teaching posts
Number of Posts  77 
Last Date  November 4, 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

RCFL Recruitment 2023

Organisation Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL)
Posts Name  Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice
Number of Posts  408
Last Date  November 7, 2023
Details Notification  Click Here 

 

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next