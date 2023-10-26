Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-26 October 2023: Chance to Apply for 600+ Various Jobs @RFCL, IGNOU, CPCL,DU & Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day- 26 October 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers 600+ Various Jobs in RFCL, IGNOU, CPCL,DU & Others. Check the application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Govt Jobs 2023 - Latest Sarkari Naukri Notification 26 October 2023: The leading organisatioins of the country have announced more than 600+ different vacancies under the Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-26 October 2023. Candidates preparing for government jobs have golden chance to apply for these vacancies which have been released by the organisations including Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL), School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University,Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited announced (CPCL) and others.

One of the major attractions for today's top five jobs is 408 posts of Graduate/Technician/Trade Apprentice released by Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers Limited (RCFL).

You can check the notification on this page and based on eligibility criteria they can apply for the respective posts. The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

CPCL Recruitment 2023

Organisation Chennai Petroleum Corporation Limited announced (CPCL) Posts Name HR/CC Professionals Number of Posts To be announced Last Date To be announced Details Notification Click Here

NIMHANS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023

Organisation National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) Posts Name Nursing Officer Number of Posts 161 Last Date November 18,2023 Details Notification Click Here

IGNOU Recruitment 2023

Organisation Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) Posts Name Faculty posts Number of Posts 35 Last Date November 15, 2023 Details Notification Click Here

SOL DU Recruitment 2023

Organisation School of Open Learning (SOL), Delhi University Posts Name Non-Teaching posts Number of Posts 77 Last Date November 4, 2023 Details Notification Click Here

RCFL Recruitment 2023