NIMHANS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 161 Vacancies, Check Eligibility

NIMHANS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023: National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) has invited applications for 161 Nursing Officer vacancies. The application process is underway and the last date to submit the application form is November 18. Candidates who fulfil the prescribed eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website at nimhans.ac.in. In this article, we have mentioned everything you need to know about NIMHANS Nursing Officer Recruitment including eligibility, age limit, registration process, vacancy distribution etc. So, scroll on!

NIMHANS Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 161 vacancies. Out of these, 70 vacancies are reserved for General category, 39 for OBC, 16 for EWS, 26 for SC and 10 for ST candidates. Take a look at the category-wise vacancy distribution in the table below.

NIMHANS Nursing Officer Vacancy Category Number of vacancies UR 70 OBC 39 EWS 16 SC 26 ST 10

NIMHANS Nursing Officer Eligibility 2023

In order to be eligible, candidates must have completed B.Sc. Nursing from an Indian Nursing Council recognized University or Institution or B.Sc.(Post Certificate)/ Post Basic B.Sc. Nursing from an INC recognized Institute along with 2 years of work experience. Moreover, they must not be above 35 years of age.

How to Apply for NIMHANS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023?

Step 1: Visit the official website of National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences at nimhans.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the NIMHANS Nursing Officer apply online link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Register yourself by providing some basic information like email id, phone number etc.

Step 4: Log in with your registration ID and password.

Step 5: Fill in the application form and upload all the requisite documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee as per your category before submitting it.

Step 7: Download the NIMHANS Application Form for the post of Nursing Officer as you will need it during the document verification round.

NIMHANS Nursing Officer Recruitment 2023 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs 1180 for Unreserved, Economic Weaker Sections and Other Backward Classes. For SC and ST candidates the application fee is Rs 885.

