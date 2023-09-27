Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-27 September 2023: Chance to Apply for 3600+ Various Jobs @NHPC, Income Tax, AIIMS and Others

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day-27 September 2023 brings huge opportunity for the job seekers in the reputed organizations. Check application process, age limit, qualification, experience, selection process and other details here.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 27 September 2023: Candidates who are in search of government jobs notification have a golden chance to apply for 3600+ jobs released today.

The application form for the latest govt jobs 2023 is to be filled out based on the guidelines provided and the selection to be done as per the post applied for.

Candidates having educational qualifications like 12th Pass/Graduation/10th/Engineering with additional qualifications have a golden chance to get a job in these organizations.

Have a look to know post-wise details about the recruitment and check the eligibility and other details before applying to these posts.

5. NHPC Apprentice Trainee Recruitment 2023 for 51 Various Posts

NHPC(National Hydroelectric Power Corporation) Limited has invited applications for 01 year Apprenticeship Training in various ITI Trades. A total of 51 posts are vacant for which recruitment drive has been launched.

4. Income Tax Recruitment 2023 for 59 Income Tax Inspector

The Income Tax Department, Gujarat is recruiting for the 59 posts of Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant and Multi-tasking Staff. The application process will commence on 01 October and end on 15 October 2023. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website at incometaxgujarat.gov.in.

3.AIIMS Patna Recruitment 2023 for 127 Senior Nursing Officer Vacancies

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna has invited applications for 127 Senior Nursing Officer (Staff Nurse Grade -I) vacancies on its official website. B.Sc. Nursing (4-year course) from an Indian Nursing Council-recognized Institute/ University with additional eligibility can apply for these posts.

2. JSSC Lady Supervisor Recruitment 2023 for 444 Lady Supervisors

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has invited applications for the 444 posts of Lady Supervisors on its official website. You can apply online for the Jharkhand Lady Supervisor Competitive Exam (JLSCE) 2023 on or before October 25, 2023 at https://jssc.nic.in. Candidates should have graduated in subjects including Psychology, Sociology and Home Science.

1. KSFE Recruitment 2023 for 3000 Business Promoter

Kerala State Financial Enterprises Limited is recruiting for 3000 Business Promoters across the state. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 10 October 2023. Candidate should be 12th class passed to apply for these posts.

