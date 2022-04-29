Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 29 April 2022: Around 8000 Vacancies Notified for School Lecturer, SO, Apprentice & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 29 April 2022 Here. Also check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others.

Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 29 April 2022: Around 8000 Vacancies have been notified for School Lecturer, SO, Apprentice & Others in reputed government organisations like CSIR- Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI), South East Central Railway (SECR), Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC), Punjab National Bank (PNB), and Bank of India.

Job aspirants can quick check the job listing and apply for the latest governemnt openings before the closure of application window. For the ease of candidates, we have provided the number of vacancies along with the post name, eligibility and how to apply. Candidates are advised to refer to the hyperlink articles for more details. Let's have a look at the latest job openings.

5. Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC)

Today, the major job of the day is from Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) for 6000 vacancies. Candidates holding the required qualification can submit their applications online latest by 4 June 2022.

Vacancies - 6000

Post Name - Lecturer School Education under 1st Grade

Qualification - Graduate, Post Graduate, and Diploma

Last Date - 4 June 2022

How to apply -

Visit the official website of RPSC https://rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in and Click on 'Apply Online' or visit https://sso.rajasthan.gov.in and Login. Then fill 'One Time Registration (OTR)' available on the Recruitment Portal After OTR, add your details Pay Application Fee Submit your form Take a print out of the application for future use

Notification Link - RPSC School Lecturer Recruitment 2022: 6000 Vacancies Notified for 1st Grade Teacher @rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

4. South East Central Railway (SECR)

A total of 1033 vacancies are available under Raipur Division and Wagon Repair Shop of SECR for various trades including Welder, Turner, Fitter, Electrician, Stenographer (English), Stenographer (Hindi), Computer Operator and Programme Assistant, Health and Sanatory Inspector, Machinist, Mechanic Diesel, Mechanic Repair and Air Conditioner, Mechanic and Auto Electrical and Electronics. Interested candidates can submit their applications latest by 24 May 2022.

Vacancies - 1033

Post Name - Apprentice

Eligibility - 10th class with a minimum of 55% marks, ITI in relevant trade.

Last Date - 24 May 2022

How to apply - Eligible and interested candidates can apply on or before 24 May 2022.

Notification Link - South East Central Railway (SECR) Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 1033 Apprentice @apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

3. Bank of India (BOI)

A total of 696 Vacancies are available for the post of Economist, Statistician, Risk Manager, Credit Analyst, Credit Officers, Tech Appraisal, IT Officer – Data Centre, Manager, and Senior Manager. interested candidates can submit applications online as per the timeline.

Vacancies - 696

Post Name - Specialist Officer

Qualification - Graduation, Post Graduation, or equivalent.

Last Date - 10 May 2022

Notification Link - BOI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 696 SO Posts @bankofindia.co.in

2. Punjab National Bank (PNB)

Punjab National Bank (PNB) is hiring candidates for the post of Specialist Officers (SO) which is available till 07 May 2022. A total of 145 vacancies are to be recruited through this recruitment process.

Vacancies - 145

Post Name - Specialist Officer

Qualification- CA/CWA/CFA or Graduate in any discipline with minimum 60% marks.

Last Date - 7 May 2022

Notification Link - PNB SO Recruitment 2022 for 145 Vacancies, Apply @pnbindia.in before 7 May

1. CSIR- Central Glass & Ceramic Research Institute (CGCRI)

Vacancy - 70

Post Name - Technician and Technical Assistant

Qualification - 10th passed, Diploma

Last Date - 31 May 2022

Notification Link - CSIR CGCRI Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 70 Technician, Technical Asst Posts@cgcri.res.in, Check Eligibility