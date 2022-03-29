Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -29 March 2022: 4000+ Vacancies Notified in UKMSSB, BLW, DSRVS & Others

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day 29 March 2022. Check the application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Likewise every day, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day -29 March 2022 has come up with 4000+ vacancies in various renowned organizations. Job seekers are advised to keep a quick check on the list of Top 5 and submit their applications for the desired posts after ensuring their eligibility. Let's have a look at the latest job openings.

5. Digital Shiksha and Rojgar Vikas Sansthan (DSRVS)

Vacancy - 2659 Posts

Post Name - Assistant Rural Development Officer

Eligibility - Higher Secondary and Computer Certification

Last Date of Application Submission - 13 April 2022

For Reference: DSRVS ARDO Recruitment 2022: 2659 Vacancies Notified, Opportunity for 12th Pass, Apply Now!

4. Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB)

Vacancy - 824 Posts

Post Name - Female Health Worker

Eligibility - Diploma in Nursing

Last Date of Application Submission - 13 April 2022

For Reference: UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Special Drive: 824 Vacancies Notified for Female Health Worker Posts, Apply Online @ukmssb.org

3. Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGI)

Vacancy - 454 Posts

Post Name - Sister Grade 2, Technician, Medical Lab Technologist, and others

Eligibility - 12th pass/Graduation/Diploma

Last Date of Application Submission - 19 April 2022

For Reference: SGPGI Lucknow Recruitment 2022: 454 Vacancies Notified for Sister Grade 2, Medical Lab Technologist, & Other Posts

2. Banaras Locomotive Work (BLW Varanasi)

Vacancy - 374 Posts

Post Name - ITI Apprentice and Non ITI Apprentice

Eligibility - 10th pass + ITI

Last Date of Application Submission - 26 April 2022

For Reference: BLW Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 374 ITI/ Non ITI Posts @blw.indianrailways.gov.in

1. India Post Payments Bank

Vacancy - 12 Posts

Post Name - Manager, Senior Manager, Cheif Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy General Manager, Deputy General Manager, General Manager

Eligibility - Graduate/Post Graduate/CA.

Last Date of Application Submission - 9 April 2022

For Reference: IPPB Recruitment 2022 Notification Out: How to Apply Online, Age Limit, Dates

Job seekers are advised to go through the given article hyperlinks for more details and submit their applications before the last date. Candidates are also advised to stay tuned with jagranjosh.com for the latest government jobs, exam dates, exam preparation, and admit card updates.