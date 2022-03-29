UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Special Drive: 824 Vacancies Notified for Female Health Worker Posts, Apply Online @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: There is good news for the female candidates who wish to apply for Medical vacancies at Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB). The board is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Health Officers (Female) under Group C services. The board has started the online application process on its website. i.e. ukmssb.org. All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 13 April 2022 till 5 PM. The UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Online Applications are being accepted from 24th March 2022 onwards. Candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, selection criteria, and other details before submitting their applications.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 24 March 2022
- Last date for submission of online application: 13 April 2022
UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details
- Female Health Officer - 824
Vacancy Segregation:
|Category
|No. of Vacancy
|Gen
|533
|EWS
|55
|OBC
|55
|SC
|133
|ST
|48
UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a diploma in nursing from a recognized Nursing Medical Council. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for more details.
UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit
The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 42 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt norms.
UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Salary
Rs. 21,700-69,100/-
UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their qualifying marks in the Nursing Course.
Download UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification
UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Apply Online
How to apply for UKMSSB Recruitment 2022?
Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 13 April 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below while submitting their online applications.
- Visit the official website.i.e. ukmssb.org.
- Click on the apply now available on the website.
- Now, click on the notification link that reads 'Female Health Worker Exam 2022'.
- Enter your personal details.
- Upload Photo and Signature.
- Preview and Submit the application form.
- Take a printout for future reference.