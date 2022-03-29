UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Special Drive: 824 Vacancies Notified for Female Health Worker Posts, Apply Online @ukmssb.org

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Online Applications have been started on ukmssb.org. Check application process, educational qualification, selection criteria and other details here.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022: There is good news for the female candidates who wish to apply for Medical vacancies at Uttarakhand Medical Service Selection Board (UKMSSB). The board is hiring candidates for recruitment to the post of Health Officers (Female) under Group C services. The board has started the online application process on its website. i.e. ukmssb.org. All interested and eligible candidates can submit applications latest by 13 April 2022 till 5 PM. The UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Online Applications are being accepted from 24th March 2022 onwards. Candidates are advised to go through this article to know the eligibility, selection criteria, and other details before submitting their applications.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 24 March 2022

Last date for submission of online application: 13 April 2022

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Female Health Officer - 824

Vacancy Segregation:

Category No. of Vacancy Gen 533 EWS 55 OBC 55 SC 133 ST 48

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidate must have a diploma in nursing from a recognized Nursing Medical Council. Candidates can check the official notification PDF for more details.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

The candidate must be between the age group of 18 to 42 years. There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per govt norms.

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Salary

Rs. 21,700-69,100/-

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of their qualifying marks in the Nursing Course.

Download UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Notification

UKMSSB Recruitment 2022 Apply Online

How to apply for UKMSSB Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 13 April 2022. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below while submitting their online applications.