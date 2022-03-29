BLW Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 374 ITI/ Non ITI Posts @blw.indianrailways.gov.in

BLW Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Banaras Locomotive Work (BLW) Varanasi has released recruitment notification for various ITI and Non-ITI posts on its official website @blw.indianrailways.gov.in. Check how to apply online BLW Railway Apprentice 2022 steps, online application link and vacancy details, eligibility, and selection process details below here.

BLW Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: Banaras Locomotive Work (BLW Varanasi) is inviting online applications from the ITI and Non ITI candidates for filling up 374 vacancies for ITI Apprentice and Non ITI Apprentice Posts. BLW Apprentice Online Application Link is available from 26 March to 26 April 2022 at blwactapprentice.in/Registration.php.

The recruitment is being done to fill up vacancies for Fitter, Carpenter, Painter, Machinist, and Welder. BLW Apprentice Online Application Link is available is given below. The candidates can apply for Banaras Locomotive Work Apprentice Recruitment 2022 through this link.

BLW Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification Download

BLW Railway Recruitment 2022 Application Link

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 26 April 202

Railway BLW Apprentice 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 374

Trade Name Type UR EWS OBC SC ST Total Fitter ITI 43 11 29 16 08 107 Non ITI 12 03 08 05 02 30 Carpenter ITI 02 0 01 0 0 03 Painter ITI 02 01 02 01 01 07 Machinist ITI 27 07 18 10 05 67 Non ITI 06 02 04 02 01 15 Welder ITI 19 04 12 07 03 45 Non ITI 04 01 03 02 01 11 Electrician ITI 29 07 19 11 05 71 Non ITI 07 02 05 03 01 18

Railway BLW Apprentice 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Non-ITI - The candidate must have passed 10th exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks.

ITI - The candidate must have passed 10th exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks and also must be passed ITI in the relevant trades.

Railway BLW Apprentice Age Limit:

Non-ITI: 15 to 22 years

ITI: 15 to 24 years

Selection Process for Railway BLW Apprentice

The selection will be done on the basis of the merit list in each unit, which will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks in the Matriculation Examination (with a minimum 50% (aggregate) marks). However, for Non ITI Posts, lTl passed candidates will be selected but they will not be given any weight age of lTI score, They must have only a mark sheet/certificate of notified trade.

How to apply for Railway BLW Apprentice 2022 ?

Only a single online application (lTl or Non lTl) has to be submitted through the link "btw"ITI/NONITI" Notification No 45th Batch Act.Appt./2021 provided on the official website. "WWW.blw.indianrailways.gov"in" or www.blw.indiaapprentice.in

Application Fee: Rs. 100/-