BLW Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 374 ITI/ Non ITI Posts @blw.indianrailways.gov.in

BLW Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Banaras Locomotive Work (BLW) Varanasi has released recruitment notification for various ITI and Non-ITI posts on its official website @blw.indianrailways.gov.in. Check how to apply online BLW Railway Apprentice 2022 steps, online application link and vacancy details, eligibility, and selection process details below here.

Created On: Mar 29, 2022 11:59 IST
BLW Railway Recruitment 2022

BLW Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification:  Banaras Locomotive Work (BLW Varanasi) is inviting online applications from the ITI and Non ITI  candidates for filling up 374 vacancies for ITI Apprentice and Non ITI Apprentice Posts. BLW Apprentice Online Application Link is available from 26 March to 26 April 2022 at blwactapprentice.in/Registration.php.

The recruitment is being done to fill up vacancies for Fitter, Carpenter, Painter, Machinist, and Welder. BLW Apprentice Online Application Link is available is given below. The candidates can apply for Banaras Locomotive Work Apprentice Recruitment 2022 through this link.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of application: 26 April 202

Railway BLW Apprentice 2022 Vacancy Details

Total Posts - 374

Trade Name

Type

UR

EWS

OBC

SC

ST

Total

Fitter

ITI

43

11

29

16

08

107

Non ITI

12

03

08

05

02

30

Carpenter

ITI

02

0

01

0

0

03

Painter

ITI

02

01

02

01

01

07

Machinist

ITI

27

07

18

10

05

67

Non ITI

06

02

04

02

01

15

Welder

ITI

19

04

12

07

03

45

Non ITI

04

01

03

02

01

11

Electrician

ITI

29

07

19

11

05

71

Non ITI

07

02

05

03

01

18

Railway BLW Apprentice 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

  • Non-ITI - The candidate must have passed 10th exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks.
  • ITI - The candidate must have passed 10th exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks and also must be passed ITI in the relevant trades.

Railway BLW Apprentice Age Limit:

  • Non-ITI: 15 to 22 years
  • ITI: 15 to 24 years

 Selection Process for Railway BLW Apprentice

The selection will be done on the basis of the merit list in each unit, which will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks in the Matriculation Examination (with a minimum 50% (aggregate) marks). However, for Non ITI Posts, lTl passed candidates will be selected but they will not be given any weight age of lTI score, They must have only a mark sheet/certificate of notified trade.

How to apply for Railway BLW Apprentice 2022 ?

Only a single online application (lTl or Non lTl) has to be submitted through the link "btw"ITI/NONITI" Notification No 45th  Batch Act.Appt./2021 provided on the official website. "WWW.blw.indianrailways.gov"in" or www.blw.indiaapprentice.in

Application Fee: Rs. 100/-

 

FAQ

What is the age limit for BLW Apprentice Posts ?

Non-ITI: 15 to 22 years ITI: 15 to 24 years

I am Non ITI. Am I Eligible for Railways Apprentice Recruiment 2022 ?

Yes

What is the BLW Apprentice Application Last Date ?

26 April
