BLW Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Apply Online for 374 ITI/ Non ITI Posts @blw.indianrailways.gov.in

BLW Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification: Banaras Locomotive Work (BLW Varanasi) is inviting online applications from the ITI and Non ITI candidates for filling up 374 vacancies for ITI Apprentice and Non ITI Apprentice Posts. BLW Apprentice Online Application Link is available from 26 March to 26 April 2022 at blwactapprentice.in/Registration.php.
The recruitment is being done to fill up vacancies for Fitter, Carpenter, Painter, Machinist, and Welder. BLW Apprentice Online Application Link is available is given below. The candidates can apply for Banaras Locomotive Work Apprentice Recruitment 2022 through this link.
BLW Railway Recruitment 2022 Notification Download
BLW Railway Recruitment 2022 Application Link
Important Dates
Last date for submission of application: 26 April 202
Railway BLW Apprentice 2022 Vacancy Details
Total Posts - 374
Trade Name
|
Type
|
UR
|
EWS
|
OBC
|
SC
|
ST
|
Total
|
Fitter
|
ITI
|
43
|
11
|
29
|
16
|
08
|
107
|
Non ITI
|
12
|
03
|
08
|
05
|
02
|
30
|
Carpenter
|
ITI
|
02
|
0
|
01
|
0
|
0
|
03
|
Painter
|
ITI
|
02
|
01
|
02
|
01
|
01
|
07
|
Machinist
|
ITI
|
27
|
07
|
18
|
10
|
05
|
67
|
Non ITI
|
06
|
02
|
04
|
02
|
01
|
15
|
Welder
|
ITI
|
19
|
04
|
12
|
07
|
03
|
45
|
Non ITI
|
04
|
01
|
03
|
02
|
01
|
11
|
Electrician
|
ITI
|
29
|
07
|
19
|
11
|
05
|
71
|
Non ITI
|
07
|
02
|
05
|
03
|
01
|
18
Railway BLW Apprentice 2022 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Non-ITI - The candidate must have passed 10th exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks.
- ITI - The candidate must have passed 10th exam or its equivalent with minimum 50% marks and also must be passed ITI in the relevant trades.
Railway BLW Apprentice Age Limit:
- Non-ITI: 15 to 22 years
- ITI: 15 to 24 years
Selection Process for Railway BLW Apprentice
The selection will be done on the basis of the merit list in each unit, which will be prepared on the basis of the percentage of marks in the Matriculation Examination (with a minimum 50% (aggregate) marks). However, for Non ITI Posts, lTl passed candidates will be selected but they will not be given any weight age of lTI score, They must have only a mark sheet/certificate of notified trade.
How to apply for Railway BLW Apprentice 2022 ?
Only a single online application (lTl or Non lTl) has to be submitted through the link "btw"ITI/NONITI" Notification No 45th Batch Act.Appt./2021 provided on the official website. "WWW.blw.indianrailways.gov"in" or www.blw.indiaapprentice.in
Application Fee: Rs. 100/-