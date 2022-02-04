Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 4 February 2022: Apply Online for 1900+ Constable, Teacher, Group C & Other Posts

Check List of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 4 February 2022 here. Also check, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

The list of Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 4 February 2022 containing 1932 vacancies in Central and State Government and its departments. Job Seekers who wish to be a part of Haryana Health Department, Bank of Maharashtra, Ministry of Defence, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC), and Rajasthan Police have a great opportunity.

The above-mentioned organizations have invited applications for recruitment to the various posts including Medical Officer, General Officer, Tally Clerk, MTS, Steno, Teacher, Constable, and others. Candidates are advised to go through this article and apply to the said posts before the closure of the application window.

Today, the major job of the day is from the Bank of Maharashtra for General Officers. The bank has invited applications for 500 Generalist Officer in Scale 2 and 3 on its official website bank of Maharashtra.in. Interested candidates can access the BOM Generalist Officer Application Link from 05 February 2022 onwards. The last date of online application submission for BOM Recruitment 2022 is 22 February 2022. The minimum qualification required for applying to the above posts is Graduation in any field.

On the other side, Director General Health Services, Haryana and Pt. B.D. Sharma, University of Health Sciences (UHSR), Rohtak has increased the number of vacancies from 980 to 1252 and allowed all the candidates to appear in the written exam, who is going to do an internship, with the condition that they shall submit the permanent registration certificate latest by 15 April 2022. Also, the last date of application is 25 February 2022. The online application for the said posts have been started on haryanahealth.nic.in.

Moreover, those who wish to apply under Ministry of Defence has a huge opportunity to submit applications under Category C. Candidates holding the qualification of 10th to Graduation can submit applications through the offline mode within 30 days (4 March) of the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News. Candidates are advised to check the hyperlinked article for more details.

Further, Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has also invited applications for Post Graduate Teachers. Candidates can submit applications through the online mode on or before 11 March 2022.

Lastly, those who are willing to make their career in Police Department have good news. Rajasthan Police Department has invited applications for Constable Posts through Sportsquota under 2% reservation of Rajasthan Police Constable Recruitment for 4588 Posts, on police.rajasthan.gov.in. Interested candidates can submit applications on recruitment2.rajasthan.gov.in or on sso.rajasthan.gov.in from 03 February to 28 February 2022.

