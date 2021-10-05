Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 5 October - 13000+ Vacancies in Indian Railways, SBI, IOCL, UPSC & Army

Like every day, Top 5 Govt Jobs of the Day - 5 October brings 13000+ vacancies Indian Railways, State Bank of India, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and Indian Army for the post of Apprentice, ASO, AE and Others.

Today, the Major Job of the day is from the Indian Army for NCC Special Entry Scheme 51 Course (April 2022) for Men & Women (Including Wards of Battle Casualties of Army Personnel) on joinindianarmy.nic.in. Unmarried Male and Unmarried Female candidates can apply for the Indian Army NCC 51 Course from today onwards.i.e.05 October 2021. The last of the applications is 03 November 2021.

On the Other hand, around 11000 vacancies under Northern Railway, Eastern Railways and South Western Railways. Out of the total, 3093 vacancies are under Northern Railways, 3366 vacancies are available in Eastern Railways, 904 vacancies in South Western Railways and 4103 vacancies in South Central Railway. The candidate should be 10th class passed with a minimum of 50% marks and possess ITI Certificate in concerned field. The age should be between 15 to 24 years. The candidates can check eligibility, Vacancy Details, Last Date, Notification Link and Application Link.

Moreover, Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is hiring candidates for various posts including Assistant Engineer (Naval Quality Assurance), Assistant Engineer Naval Quality Assurance) Mechanical, Civil Hydrographic Officer, Junior Technical Officer, Principal Civil Hydrographic Officer, Assistant Engineer Grade I, Assistant Survey Officer, Stores Officer, and Assistant Director Grade-II (Economic Investigation). Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 14 October 2021.

Around 2056 vacancies will be recruited for the post of Probationary Officers in SBI against the advertisement number CRPD/ PO/ 2021-22/18. The candidates holding the required qualification and experience in the respective field can apply to the posts of Probationary Officer from today onwards. i.e. 5 October 2021. The last date of submitting the online application is 25 October 2021.

Lastly, Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) is looking to recruit 469 Apprentices in Technical and Non-Technical trades under its 5 Regions i.e. Western Region Pipelines (WRPL), Northern Region Pipelines (NRPL), Eastern Region Pipelines (ERPL), Southern Region Pipelines (SRPL) and South Eastern Region Pipelines (SERPL). Interested candidates possessing the required eligibility criteria can apply online from today i.e. 05 October 2021. IOCL Apprentice Online Application Link will be available till 25 October 2021 on iocl.com.

