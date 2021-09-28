SBI PO Notification 2021 Soon @sbi.co.in, Check Expected Date, Eligibility, Salary & Application Procedure Here

SBI PO 2021 Recruitment Notification PDF to release soon at sbi.co.in. Check Expected Release Date of Notification, Important Dates, Eligibility, Age Limit, Qualification, Salary and other details here.

SBI PO Notification 2021: State Bank of India (SBI) is going to release the Probationary Officer recruitment notification soon on its official website. The candidates who are waiting for SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Exam Notification will be able to register themselves soon through the official website of SBI.i.e.sbi.co.in.

Every year, the bank releases Probationary Officer Exam Notification to recruit various vacancies in different departments. More than lakhs of candidates applied for the above exam. It is expected that the notification will be released in the month of Sept/October 2021. The candidates are advised to gear up themselves for the exam and register through online mode once the notification is released. The candidates can go through the details of SBI PO 2021 including qualification, experience, selection criteria, exam pattern and others given below.

Important Dates:

SBI PO 2021 Notification Release Date: September/October 2021

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Apply Online Start Dates: September/October 2021

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Apply Online Last Date: to announce soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam 2021 Admit Card: to announce soon

SBI PO Prelims Exam Date 2021: to announce soon

SBI PO Prelims Result 2021: to announce soon

SBI PO Mains Admit Card 2021: to announce soon

SBI PO Mains Exam Date 2021: to announce soon

SBI PO Interview Date 2021: to announce soon

SBI PO 2021 Result Declaration Date: to announce soon

SBI PO Vacancy Details

Probationary Officer - to announce soon

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: The candidates should be a graduate in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent from a recognized University.

SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 30 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

SBI PO 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Prelims, Mains, Group Exercise & Interview. The candidates who qualify in the prelims will be called for further recruitment process.

Number of Chances to Appear in the SBI PO 2021 Exam

General/ EWS – 4

General/ EWS (PWD) – 7

OBC/ OBC (PWD) – 7

SC/SC (PWD)/ST/ST (PWD) – No restriction

SBI PO 2021 Salary

The candidates will get a salary in the pay band of 23700-980/7- 30560-1145/2-32850-1310/7-42020). All benefits will be given as per the board norms.

Download SBI PO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here - to release soon

Apply Online - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for SBI PO Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates will be able to submit applications through the online mode. The online application direct link will be hyperlinked in this article once released. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

SBI PO Application Fee 2021