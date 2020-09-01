Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 September 2020: Apply for 1100+ BPSC, BISCOMAUN, AAI, Punjab Wakf Board and NHM Chandrapur

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 September 2020 for 1100+ more than vacancies in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited (BISCOMAUN), Airport Authority of India (AAI), Punjab Wakf Board and National Health Mission Chandrapur Lucknow Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Punjab Wakf Board
Post Name: Accounts Clerk, Section Officer and Other Posts
Vacancies: 173
Last Date: 24 September 2020
4. Organization: Airport Authority of India (AAI)
Post Name: Jr Executive Posts
Vacancies: 180
Last Date: 28 September 2020
3. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)
Post Name: Lecturer Posts
Vacancies: 216
Last Date: 30 September 2020
2. Organization: Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited (BISCOMAUN)
Post Name: Salesman cum MTS, Asst Godown Manager & Other Posts
Vacancies: 275
Last Date: 28 September 2020
1. Organization: National Health Mission
Post Name: MO, Staff Nurse and Other Posts
Vacancies: 350
Last Date: 03 September 2020