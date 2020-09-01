Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–01 September 2020: Apply for 1100+ BPSC, BISCOMAUN, AAI, Punjab Wakf Board and NHM Chandrapur

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 01 September 2020 for 1100+ more than vacancies in Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC), Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited (BISCOMAUN), Airport Authority of India (AAI), Punjab Wakf Board and National Health Mission Chandrapur Lucknow Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Punjab Wakf Board

Post Name: Accounts Clerk, Section Officer and Other Posts

Vacancies: 173

Last Date: 24 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Airport Authority of India (AAI)

Post Name: Jr Executive Posts

Vacancies: 180

Last Date: 28 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC)

Post Name: Lecturer Posts

Vacancies: 216

Last Date: 30 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Bihar State Cooperative Marketing Union Limited (BISCOMAUN)

Post Name: Salesman cum MTS, Asst Godown Manager & Other Posts

Vacancies: 275

Last Date: 28 September 2020

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: National Health Mission

Post Name: MO, Staff Nurse and Other Posts

Vacancies: 350

Last Date: 03 September 2020