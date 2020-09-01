BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 216 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from today

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturer in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Online Applications are going to start from today.i.e. 1 September 2020 and will continue till 30 September 2020. A total of 216 vacancies will be recruited in the faculty department out of which 130 vacancies are for Lecturer Civil Engineering and 86 vacancies are for Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Registration Dates: 1 September 2020 to 18 September 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 30 September 2020

Last date for submission of application fee: 23 September 2020

Last date for submission of hard copy of online application: 7 October 2020

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Lecturer Civil Engineering - 130 Posts

Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology - 86 Posts

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Lecturer Civil Engineering - B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (EneS.) in Civil Engg./technology with first class or Equivalent.

Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology - B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science & Engg./technology with first class or Equivalent.

Age Limit - minimum 21 years; maximum - no age limit

Selection Criteria for Lecturer Posts

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of overall Evaluation of work Knowledge and Teaching skill Through written Test (objective), Academic Record and Research Work.

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification (1)

Official Website

How to apply for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 to 30 September 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to the Bihar Public Service Commission on or before 7 October 2020. All candidates are advised to go through the official notification PDFs for reference.

Application Fee for Lecturer Posts

General - Rs. 750/-

SC/ST candidates of Bihar - Rs. 200/-

Residents of Bihar (Reserved/Unreserved), Female candidates - Rs. 200/-

PWD - Rs. 200/-

All others - Rs. 750/-

