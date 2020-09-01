Study at Home
BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Notification out @bpsc.bih.nic.in, 216 Vacancies Notified, Apply Online from today

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Lecturer in Govt. Polytechnic/ Govt. Women Polytechnic Institutes under Science & Technology Dept., Govt. of Bihar. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Sep 1, 2020 10:32 IST
BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Online Applications are going to start from today.i.e. 1 September 2020 and will continue till 30 September 2020. A total of 216 vacancies will be recruited in the faculty department out of which 130 vacancies are for Lecturer Civil Engineering and 86 vacancies are for  Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology. Candidates can check eligibility, qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

  • Registration Dates: 1 September 2020 to 18 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of online application: 30 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of application fee: 23 September 2020
  • Last date for submission of hard copy of online application: 7 October 2020

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Lecturer Civil Engineering - 130 Posts
  • Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology - 86 Posts

BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:

  • Lecturer Civil Engineering - B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (EneS.) in Civil Engg./technology with first class or Equivalent.
  • Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology - B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (Engg.) in Computer Science & Engg./technology with first class or Equivalent.

Age Limit - minimum 21 years; maximum - no age limit

Selection Criteria for Lecturer Posts
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of overall Evaluation of work Knowledge and Teaching skill Through written Test (objective), Academic Record and Research Work.

How to apply for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply online from 1 to 30 September 2020. After submission of the online application, the candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to the Bihar Public Service Commission on or before 7 October 2020. All candidates are advised to go through the official notification PDFs for reference.

Application Fee for Lecturer Posts

  • General - Rs. 750/-
  • SC/ST candidates of Bihar - Rs. 200/-
  • Residents of Bihar (Reserved/Unreserved), Female candidates - Rs. 200/-
  • PWD - Rs. 200/-
  • All others - Rs. 750/-

FAQ

How to apply for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

Interested candidates can apply online from 1 to 30 September 2020. After submission of online application, the candidates are required to submit the hard copy of the application to the Bihar Public Service Commission on or before 7 October 2020.

What is the age limit required for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

The candidate should be minimum 21 years of age. There no upper age limit for the right candidate.

What is the qualification required for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

Candidates holding B.E/B.Tech/B.S/B.Sc (EneS.) qualification in relevant subject with first class or Equivalent.

What are the registration dates for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

The candidates can register themselves for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020 between 1 September 2020 to 18 September 2020.

How many vacancies are released for BPSC Lecturer Recruitment 2020?

A total of 216 vacancies will be recruited in the faculty department out of which 130 vacancies are for Lecturer Civil Engineering and 86 vacancies are for Lecturer, Computer Science & Engineering/Technology.

