Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–02 April 2020: Apply for 900+ PGIMER, ZP Aurangabad, IIT Roorkee, IGNIS Patna and DHFWS

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 02 April 2020 for 900+ more than vacancies in PGIMER, ZP Aurangabad, IIT Roorkee, IGNIS Patna and DHFWS Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

District Health & Family Welfare Samiti, South 24 Paraganas has invited applications for the 200 posts of Staff Nurse & Others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 17 April 2020.

Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident, SMO & Jr/ Sr. Demonstrator in different specialities. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode. The online registration for PGIMER Recruitment 2020 will start from 4 April 2020 and continue till 26 April 2020.

Zila Parishad, Health Department, Aurangabad, Maharashtra is conducting the walk-in-interview for the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer and Sanitary Worker. or Coronavirus (COVID-19). Eligible and interested candidates can walk in for the interview from 01 April to 07 April 2020.

Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee (IIT), Uttarakhand has invited application for recruitment to the post of Project Officer, Project Assistant & Project Attendant. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 5 April 2020.

Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS Patna) has invited applications for the Senior Resident/Tutor posts. The eligible candidates can appear for walk-in-interview from 17 April and 18 April 2020.