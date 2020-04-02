PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Online Registration to start for 139 Sr. Resident, SMO & Jr/ Sr. Demonstrator Posts from 4 April

PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident, SMO & Jr/ Sr. Demonstrator in different specialities. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.

The online registration for PGIMER Recruitment 2020 will start from 4 April 2020 and continue till 26 April 2020. Candidates can eligibility, experience and other details about this drive in this article by scrolling down.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of the online application process for PGIMER Recruitment: 4 April 2020

Last date for submission of online application process for PGIMER Recruitment: 26 April 2020

Admit Card Release Date: 14 May 2020

Date for CBT for 75 Marks: 29 May 2020

CBT Result Expected Date: 10 June 2020

Eligibility Notice for Interview & Assessment Expected Date: 15 June 2020

Expected Date of Document Verification: 19 June 2020

Interview & Assessment Expected Date: 19 June 2020

Final Result Declaration Date: 27 June 2020

PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

For PGIMER, Chandigarh

Senior Residents: 102 Posts

Senior Medical Officer - 4 Posts

Junior/ Senior Demonstrator - 12Posts

For AIIMS, Bhathinda

Senior Resident - 14 Posts

Senior Demonstrator - 7 Posts

Assistant Manager, Class-II - 28 years

For AIIMS, Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh)

Senior Resident - 13 Posts

Senior Demonstrator - 7 Posts

PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Senior Resident - Candidate must have a post-graduate degree from a recognized University and candidate must be registered with Central/State Medical Council.

Senior Demonstrator - M.Sc. in the subject concerned; Ph.D. in the subject concerned/allied subject.

Junior Demonstrator - M.Sc. in subject concerned.

For Senior Demonstrator(Biophysics Non-Medical): M.Sc. in Biophysics/Biotechnology/Bioinformatics/Computational and systems biology from a recognized University with Ph.D. degree in Life Sciences from recognized Indian University or its equivalent.

For Community Medicine and School of Public Health:

Senior Demonstrator (Health Promotion): MA/MSc in Health Promotion or Sociology or Psychology or MPH and Ph.D.

Junior Demonstrator (Health Promotion): MA/MSc in Health Promotion or Sociology or Psychology or MPH.

Senior Demonstrator(Environmental Health): M.A./M.Sc. in Environment Sciences/MPH and Ph.D.

PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)

PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Remuneration

Senior Resident and Senior Medical Officer - ₹ 67,700

Sr. Demonstrator (Medical) - ₹ 67,700

Sr. Demonstrator (Non-Medical)- ₹ 56,100

Jr. Demonstrator (Medical) - ₹ 35,400

Jr. Demonstrator (Non-Medical) - ₹ 35,400

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for PGIMER Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for PGIMER Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 26 April 2020.

PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Application Fee