PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Online Registration to start for 139 Sr. Resident, SMO & Jr/ Sr. Demonstrator Posts from 4 April

PGIMER Recruitment 2020: Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Senior Resident, SMO & Jr/ Sr. Demonstrator in different specialities. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode.
The online registration for PGIMER Recruitment 2020 will start from 4 April 2020 and continue till 26 April 2020. Candidates can eligibility, experience and other details about this drive in this article by scrolling down.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of the online application process for PGIMER Recruitment: 4 April 2020
- Last date for submission of online application process for PGIMER Recruitment: 26 April 2020
- Admit Card Release Date: 14 May 2020
- Date for CBT for 75 Marks: 29 May 2020
- CBT Result Expected Date: 10 June 2020
- Eligibility Notice for Interview & Assessment Expected Date: 15 June 2020
- Expected Date of Document Verification: 19 June 2020
- Interview & Assessment Expected Date: 19 June 2020
- Final Result Declaration Date: 27 June 2020
PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
For PGIMER, Chandigarh
- Senior Residents: 102 Posts
- Senior Medical Officer - 4 Posts
- Junior/ Senior Demonstrator - 12Posts
For AIIMS, Bhathinda
- Senior Resident - 14 Posts
- Senior Demonstrator - 7 Posts
- Assistant Manager, Class-II - 28 years
For AIIMS, Bilaspur (Himachal Pradesh)
- Senior Resident - 13 Posts
- Senior Demonstrator - 7 Posts
PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Senior Resident - Candidate must have a post-graduate degree from a recognized University and candidate must be registered with Central/State Medical Council.
- Senior Demonstrator - M.Sc. in the subject concerned; Ph.D. in the subject concerned/allied subject.
- Junior Demonstrator - M.Sc. in subject concerned.
- For Senior Demonstrator(Biophysics Non-Medical): M.Sc. in Biophysics/Biotechnology/Bioinformatics/Computational and systems biology from a recognized University with Ph.D. degree in Life Sciences from recognized Indian University or its equivalent.
For Community Medicine and School of Public Health:
- Senior Demonstrator (Health Promotion): MA/MSc in Health Promotion or Sociology or Psychology or MPH and Ph.D.
- Junior Demonstrator (Health Promotion): MA/MSc in Health Promotion or Sociology or Psychology or MPH.
- Senior Demonstrator(Environmental Health): M.A./M.Sc. in Environment Sciences/MPH and Ph.D.
PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Age Limit - 40 years (There will be age relaxation in upper age limit as per government norms)
PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Remuneration
- Senior Resident and Senior Medical Officer - ₹ 67,700
- Sr. Demonstrator (Medical) - ₹ 67,700
- Sr. Demonstrator (Non-Medical)- ₹ 56,100
- Jr. Demonstrator (Medical) - ₹ 35,400
- Jr. Demonstrator (Non-Medical) - ₹ 35,400
Download Official Notification PDF Here
How to apply for PGIMER Recruitment 2020
Interested candidates can apply for PGIMER Recruitment 2020 through the online mode on or before 26 April 2020.
PGIMER Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General Category/ OBC - Rs. 1500/-
- SC/ ST/ Ex-Servicemen - Rs. 800/-