Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–05 June 2020: Apply for 800+ CGPSC, PPQS, GGSH, Govt of Jharkhand and PPSC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 05 June 2020 for 800+ more than vacancies in Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC), Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (PPQS), Guru Gobind Singh Hospital Delhi, Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department (Government of Jharkhand) and Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

Chhattisgarh Public Service Commission (CGPSC) has released the recruitment notification for the post of Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard. The selection for the posts will be conducted through CGPSC Forest Service (Combined) Exam 2020. The commission is inviting online application for CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020. Candidates who are interested to apply for CGPSC Forest Posts from 16 June 2020 on CGPSC official website psc.cg.gov.in. The last date for submitting CGPSC Fore Service Application is 15 July 2020.

CGPSC Forest Service Exam 2020 Notification: 178 Vacancies for Forest Ranger and Assistant Forest Guard Posts, Apply Online @psc.cg.gov.in

Directorate of Plant Protection, Quarantine & Storage (PPQS), the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Department of Agriculture, Cooperation and Farmers Welfare, Faridabad is conducting walk-in-interview for the post of Technical Officer at various locust field offices for desert locust survey and control work . The eligible candidates can appear for interview 12 June 2020.

PPQS Recruitment 2020: 175 Vacancies for Technical Officer Posts

Guru Gobind Singh Hospital Delhi has invited applications for the Senior Resident posts. Interested persons can apply for Guru Gobind Singh Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020 through the prescribed format on or before 16 June 2020.

Guru Gobind Singh Hospital Delhi Recruitment 2020: Apply for 40 Senior Resident Posts

Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department, Government of Jharkhand, has invited applications for the post of Forest Guard on contract basis from retired Forest Guard/Forestman/equivalent and other officers holding equivalent qualifications and retired officers of this level (having experience in agriculture, horticulture, afforestation)/retired military personnel. Eligible and interested candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2020.

Govt of Jharkhand Recruitment 2020, 400 Vacancies for Forest Guard Posts

Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Supdt of Police, Tehsildar, Asst Registrar & Others. Candidates holding the required qualification can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 30 June 2020.