Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 February 2021: Apply for 10000+ OPSC, C-DAC Noida, TNPSC, WBHRB and MPPSC
Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 10 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 February 2021 for more than 10000+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Tamil Nadu Horticultural Subordinate Services, West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.
5. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)
Post Name: Project Manager and Project Engineer Posts
Vacancies: 72
Last Date: 23 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
4. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)
Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts
Vacancies: 504
Last Date: 15 February 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
3. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)
Post Name: Medical Officer Posts
Vacancies: 727
Last Date: 14 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
2. Organization: Tamil Nadu Horticultural Subordinate Services
Post Name: AAO, AHO, Horticulture Officer & Other Posts
Vacancies: 991
Last Date: 04 March 2021
Click Here for Complete Notification
1. Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)
Post Name: Staff Nurse, MO and GDMO Posts
Vacancies: 8634
Last Date: 26 March 2021