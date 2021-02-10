JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 February 2021: Apply for 10000+ OPSC, C-DAC Noida, TNPSC, WBHRB and MPPSC

Here, you can check the Top 5 Government jobs for 10 February 2021, by the leading Government Organizations for Multiple Posts. Let’s see different Educational Qualification, Vacancy, Important Dates and Eligibility Criteria to apply for.

Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–10 February 2021
If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 10 February 2021 for more than 10000+ vacancies in Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Tamil Nadu Horticultural Subordinate Services, West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) and Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

5. Organization: Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC)

Post Name: Project Manager and Project Engineer Posts

Vacancies: 72

Last Date: 23 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

4. Organization: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC)

Post Name: Assistant Professor Posts

Vacancies: 504

Last Date: 15 February 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

3. Organization: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC)

Post Name: Medical Officer Posts

Vacancies: 727

Last Date: 14 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

2. Organization: Tamil Nadu Horticultural Subordinate Services

Post Name: AAO, AHO, Horticulture Officer & Other Posts

Vacancies: 991

Last Date: 04 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

1. Organization: West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB)

Post Name: Staff Nurse, MO and GDMO Posts

Vacancies: 8634

Last Date: 26 March 2021

Click Here for Complete Notification

