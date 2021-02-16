MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Online Application Started for 727 Medical Officer Posts, Apply Online @mppsc.com, Check Application Process, Eligibility & Other Posts

JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Last date for sending nominations - 14th February. Apply Now!

Created On: Feb 16, 2021 16:12 IST
MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer. Interested candidates can apply online for the aforesaid postss at mppsc.com on or before 14 March 2021. The online application link is given below. 

Around 727 vacancies are going to be filled through this recruitment process. Candidates holding MBBS or equivalent degree from the Indian Medical Council are eligible to apply for the aforesaid posts. The MPPSC MO Application Form 2021 will be only filled through online mode only. No other mode of application will be accepted. Candidates are advised to go through this article to know eligibility, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 15 February 2021
  • Last date for submission of online application: 14 March 2021

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Medical Officer - 727 Vacancies

Category wise Segregation:

  • UR - 00
  • SC - 00
  • ST - 253 Posts
  • OBC - 401 posts
  • EWS - 73 Posts

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates should possess MBBS or equivalent qualification from Indian Medical Council.

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 40 years

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of merit.

Download MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - activated

Official Website

How to apply for MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 15 February to 14 March 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

MPPSC MO Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • Others: Rs. 500/-
  • SC, ST, OBC  & PWD Candidates of MP State: Rs. 250/-

