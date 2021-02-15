JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 for 252 Vacancies, Online Applications Started for Deputy Collector, PSI, Jail Superintendent and Other Posts @jpsc.gov.in

JPSC CCE Recruitment 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has started the online application window for recruitment to the post of Deputy Collector, PSI, Jail Superintendent and Others through Combined Civil Services Exam 2021. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode at jpsc.gov.in from today onwards.i.e. 15 February 2021. Candidates can access the online application link by scrolling down.

Around 252 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates will be able to register themselves for the aforesaid posts from 15 February 2021 onwards. The last date of the application is 16 March 2021. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 15 February 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 16 March 2021

JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

1 Deputy Collector 44 2 Police Sub Inspector 40 3 District Coordinator 16 4 Jail Superintendent 02 5 Assistant Municipal Commissioner 65 6 Jharkhand Education Service II 41 7 Junior Registrar 10 8 Assistant Registrar 06 9 Assistant Director 02 10 Planning Officer 09 11 Probation Officer 17

JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must be a Degree holder from a recognized university/ equivalent qualification.

JPSC CCE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview.

JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Prelims

The examination shall comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each, namely, General Studies -I and General Studies -11. All questions of compulsory papers will be of objective type (Multiple Choice Question) and each paper will be of 2 hours duration. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English language. Selection list for the Main Examination shall be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in both the paper.

JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Mains

The Main Examination will consist of a Written Examination and all Interview Test. The Written Examination will consist of 6 papers. Selection list for the Interview Test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers -11 to VI.

How to apply for JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 15 February to 6 March 2021.

JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Application Form