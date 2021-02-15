JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 for 252 Vacancies, Online Applications Started for Deputy Collector, PSI, Jail Superintendent and Other Posts @jpsc.gov.in
JPSC CCE Recruitment 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has started the online application window for recruitment to the post of Deputy Collector, PSI, Jail Superintendent and Others through Combined Civil Services Exam 2021. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can apply to the posts through the online mode at jpsc.gov.in from today onwards.i.e. 15 February 2021. Candidates can access the online application link by scrolling down.
Around 252 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. Candidates will be able to register themselves for the aforesaid posts from 15 February 2021 onwards. The last date of the application is 16 March 2021. Candidates can go through this article to know the eligibility, selection criteria and other details.
Important Dates:
- Commencement of submission of online application: 15 February 2021
- Last date for submission of online application: 16 March 2021
JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details
|
1
|
Deputy Collector
|
44
|
2
|
Police Sub Inspector
|
40
|
3
|
District Coordinator
|
16
|
4
|
Jail Superintendent
|
02
|
5
|
Assistant Municipal Commissioner
|
65
|
6
|
Jharkhand Education Service II
|
41
|
7
|
Junior Registrar
|
10
|
8
|
Assistant Registrar
|
06
|
9
|
Assistant Director
|
02
|
10
|
Planning Officer
|
09
|
11
|
Probation Officer
|
17
JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates must be a Degree holder from a recognized university/ equivalent qualification.
JPSC CCE Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)
JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interview.
JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Prelims
The examination shall comprise of two compulsory papers of 200 marks each, namely, General Studies -I and General Studies -11. All questions of compulsory papers will be of objective type (Multiple Choice Question) and each paper will be of 2 hours duration. The question papers will be set both in Hindi and English language. Selection list for the Main Examination shall be prepared on the basis of total marks obtained in both the paper.
JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Mains
The Main Examination will consist of a Written Examination and all Interview Test. The Written Examination will consist of 6 papers. Selection list for the Interview Test shall be prepared on the basis of the total marks obtained in Papers -11 to VI.
Download JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF
JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Apply Online - activated
How to apply for JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 15 February to 6 March 2021. After submitting the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.
JPSC Civil Services Recruitment 2021 Application Form
- UR/ EWS/ OBC (Schedule I)/ BC (Schedule II): Rs.600/- + Bank Charges
- SC/ST Candidates of Jharkhand State: Rs. 150/- + Bank Charges
- PWD Candidates: Nil