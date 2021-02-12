WBHRB Recruitment 2021 for 8600+ Staff Nurse, MO and GDMO Posts: Online Application Started for Specialist and Doctor Posts @wbhrb.in

WBHRB Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Specialist) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) today i.e. on 12 February 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WBHRB MO Recruitment on or before 20 February 2021 on wbhrb.in.

WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment will start from 17 March 2021 and the last date for WBHRB Staff Nurse Application will be 26 March 2021.

WBHRB has published the recruitment notifications for the post of Staff Nurse, MO and GDMO on its website for a total of 8634 vacancies. Out of total 6114 are for Staff Nurse Posts, 1313 MO Posts and 1207 for GDMO Posts

Candidates can check more details on WBHRB Recruitment 2021 such as salary, selection process, educational qualification, age limit and other details below.

Important Dates

WBHRB Staff Nurse

Starting Date of Application - 17 March 2021

Last Date of Application - 26 March 2021 upto 8 PM

WBHRB MO

Starting Date of Application - 12 February 2021

Last Date of Application - 20 February 2021 upto 8 PM

WBHRB Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse Grade 2 - 6114

GNM - 3974 (3577 for Female and 397 for Male)

Basic B.Sc Nursing (Only for Female) - 2032

Post Basic B.Sc Nursing (Only for Female) - 108

Medical Officer

MO Specialist - 1313

GDMO - 1207

WBHRB Salary:

WBHRB Staff Nurse Salary: Basic Pay – Rs.29,800/- (with higher initial) at entry point in Pay Matrix Level-9 of WBS(ROPA) Rules, 2019. Other allowances are admissible as per existing Government Rules.

WBHRB MO Specialist Salary - Pay Matrix Level-16 in the corresponding Pay Band (PB-4A of Rs. 15,600-42,000/- plus Grade Pay of Rs. 5,400/- as per WBS(ROPA) Rules,2009. NPP and other allowances are admissible as per Govt. Rules.

WBHRB GDMO Salary - As per WBS(ROPA) Rules,2019 in Pay Matrix Level-16 in the corresponding Pay Band (PB-4A of Rs. 15,600-42,000/- plus Grade Pay of Rs. 5,400/- and other allowances are admissible as per Govt. Rules.

Eligibility Criteria for WBHRB Posts

WBHRB Staff Nurse Educational Qualification:

General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course passed from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council. Registration Certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council.Knowledge of Bengali/Nepali- Spoken and written

WBHRB Staff Nurse Age Limit:

18 to 39 Years on 01.01.2021

WBHRB MO Educational Qualification:

MO Specialist - MBBS degree included in the First Schedule OR Second Schedule OR Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) with a recognized and requisite Post Graduate Qualification in the respective Speciality and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioners in the Medical Council of India, OR any State Medical Council provided that the Candidate, if appointed, must register his/her name in the West Bengal Medical Council within 6 months of joining the West Bengal Health Service

GDMO - MBBS Degree included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956 ) and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioner in the Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council provided that the candidates, if selected and appointed , must register their names in the West Bengal Medical Council within six months of joining the West Bengal Health Service.

WBHRB MO Age Limit

MO Specialist - Not more than 40 Years as on 1st. January, 2021

GDMO - 36 Years on 1st January 2021 for ordinary Medical Graduates, and 40 Years for those possessing Post Graduate qualifications

Selection Process for WBHRB Posts

WBHRB Staff Nurse Selection Criteria:

The selection will be done on the basis of

Educational Qualification - 40 Marks (Max) Addl. Marks-2 for marks 51 to 55 & so on. - 20 Marks (Max) Marks obtained for Working Exp. after passing out of concerned course [6 mths-1 yr -10;>1 yr.-1½ yr.- 15; 1½ yr- 2 yrs.- 20 & > 2 yrs.- 25 Marks (Max) Interview Max. - 15 Marks (Max)

WBHRB MO Selection Criteria:

MO Specialist

For MBBS degree included in the First Schedule OR Second Schedule OR Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 - 25 Marks(max) For experience as House Staff ( minimum period of 6 months) - 10 Marks(max); For having Post Graduate Qualification in the respective Speciality - 40 Marks(max); [ for Degree : 40 marks ; for Diploma : 20 marks]; For having Working Experience in Govt/Private .Sector : FM - 10 (Max); [Govt. – 6 mths to 1 yr- 5 & > 1 yr- 10 marks] [Other Sector (> 1 YR) : 05 marks ] Interview- 15 marks(max.)

GDMO

For MBBS degree included in the First Schedule OR Second Schedule OR Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 : (however 0.5 marks will be deducted for each chance lost) - 40 marks(max.) Deduction of marks - 0.5 mark for each chance lost - 5 marks(max.) Additional marks(above 50%) [4 marks for each slab of 5, i.e.51-55=4 marks up to 75 - 20 marks (max) Working Exp.(Including House-staff-ship)- 25 marks(max.) Interview - 15 marks(max.

How to Apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on - wbhrb.in on or before the last date.

Application Fee:

WBHRB Staff Nurse Application Fee - Rs. 160/-

WBHRB MO/GDMO Application Fee - Rs. 210/-

No application fee for SC/ST category of West Bengal and PwD specified under Disabilities Rule, 1999 (certificates obtained before the Advertisement date) who do not require to pay any fee.)

WBHRB Staff Nurse Notification Download

WBHRB MO Specialist Notification Download

WBHRB MO Specialist Online Application Link

WBHRB GDMO Notification Download

WBHRB GDMO Online Application Link

WBHRB Website