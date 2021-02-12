WBHRB Recruitment 2021 for 8600+ Staff Nurse, MO and GDMO Posts: Online Application Started for Specialist and Doctor Posts @wbhrb.in
The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has published the recruitment notifications for the post of Staff Nurse, Medical Officer (Specialist) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) on its website i.e. wbhrb.in. Check salary, selection process, educational qualification, age limit and other details below.
WBHRB Recruitment 2021: The West Bengal Health Recruitment Board (WBHRB) has started the online application process for recruitment to the post of Medical Officer (Specialist) and General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) today i.e. on 12 February 2021. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for WBHRB MO Recruitment on or before 20 February 2021 on wbhrb.in.
WBHRB Staff Nurse Recruitment will start from 17 March 2021 and the last date for WBHRB Staff Nurse Application will be 26 March 2021.
WBHRB has published the recruitment notifications for the post of Staff Nurse, MO and GDMO on its website for a total of 8634 vacancies. Out of total 6114 are for Staff Nurse Posts, 1313 MO Posts and 1207 for GDMO Posts
Candidates can check more details on WBHRB Recruitment 2021 such as salary, selection process, educational qualification, age limit and other details below.
Important Dates
WBHRB Staff Nurse
- Starting Date of Application - 17 March 2021
- Last Date of Application - 26 March 2021 upto 8 PM
WBHRB MO
- Starting Date of Application - 12 February 2021
- Last Date of Application - 20 February 2021 upto 8 PM
WBHRB Vacancy Details
Staff Nurse Grade 2 - 6114
- GNM - 3974 (3577 for Female and 397 for Male)
- Basic B.Sc Nursing (Only for Female) - 2032
- Post Basic B.Sc Nursing (Only for Female) - 108
Medical Officer
- MO Specialist - 1313
- GDMO - 1207
WBHRB Salary:
- WBHRB Staff Nurse Salary: Basic Pay – Rs.29,800/- (with higher initial) at entry point in Pay Matrix Level-9 of WBS(ROPA) Rules, 2019. Other allowances are admissible as per existing Government Rules.
- WBHRB MO Specialist Salary - Pay Matrix Level-16 in the corresponding Pay Band (PB-4A of Rs. 15,600-42,000/- plus Grade Pay of Rs. 5,400/- as per WBS(ROPA) Rules,2009. NPP and other allowances are admissible as per Govt. Rules.
- WBHRB GDMO Salary - As per WBS(ROPA) Rules,2019 in Pay Matrix Level-16 in the corresponding Pay Band (PB-4A of Rs. 15,600-42,000/- plus Grade Pay of Rs. 5,400/- and other allowances are admissible as per Govt. Rules.
Eligibility Criteria for WBHRB Posts
WBHRB Staff Nurse Educational Qualification:
General Nursing and Midwifery/ Basic B.Sc. (Nursing)/ Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing) course passed from any Nursing Training School/College of Nursing recognized by both Indian Nursing Council and Respective State Nursing Council. Registration Certificate from West Bengal Nursing Council.Knowledge of Bengali/Nepali- Spoken and written
WBHRB Staff Nurse Age Limit:
18 to 39 Years on 01.01.2021
WBHRB MO Educational Qualification:
- MO Specialist - MBBS degree included in the First Schedule OR Second Schedule OR Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956) with a recognized and requisite Post Graduate Qualification in the respective Speciality and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioners in the Medical Council of India, OR any State Medical Council provided that the Candidate, if appointed, must register his/her name in the West Bengal Medical Council within 6 months of joining the West Bengal Health Service
- GDMO - MBBS Degree included in the First or Second Schedule or Part-II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 (102 of 1956 ) and Medical Council Registration as Medical Practitioner in the Medical Council of India or any other State Medical Council provided that the candidates, if selected and appointed , must register their names in the West Bengal Medical Council within six months of joining the West Bengal Health Service.
WBHRB MO Age Limit
- MO Specialist - Not more than 40 Years as on 1st. January, 2021
- GDMO - 36 Years on 1st January 2021 for ordinary Medical Graduates, and 40 Years for those possessing Post Graduate qualifications
Selection Process for WBHRB Posts
WBHRB Staff Nurse Selection Criteria:
The selection will be done on the basis of
- Educational Qualification - 40 Marks (Max)
- Addl. Marks-2 for marks 51 to 55 & so on. - 20 Marks (Max)
- Marks obtained for Working Exp. after passing out of concerned course [6 mths-1 yr -10;>1 yr.-1½ yr.- 15; 1½ yr- 2 yrs.- 20 & > 2 yrs.- 25 Marks (Max)
- Interview Max. - 15 Marks (Max)
WBHRB MO Selection Criteria:
MO Specialist
- For MBBS degree included in the First Schedule OR Second Schedule OR Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 - 25 Marks(max)
- For experience as House Staff ( minimum period of 6 months) - 10 Marks(max);
- For having Post Graduate Qualification in the respective Speciality - 40 Marks(max); [ for Degree : 40 marks ; for Diploma : 20 marks];
- For having Working Experience in Govt/Private .Sector : FM - 10 (Max); [Govt. – 6 mths to 1 yr- 5 & > 1 yr- 10 marks] [Other Sector (> 1 YR) : 05 marks ]
- Interview- 15 marks(max.)
GDMO
- For MBBS degree included in the First Schedule OR Second Schedule OR Part II of the Third Schedule of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956 : (however 0.5 marks will be deducted for each chance lost) - 40 marks(max.)
- Deduction of marks - 0.5 mark for each chance lost - 5 marks(max.)
- Additional marks(above 50%) [4 marks for each slab of 5, i.e.51-55=4 marks up to 75 - 20 marks (max)
- Working Exp.(Including House-staff-ship)- 25 marks(max.)
- Interview - 15 marks(max.
How to Apply for WBHRB Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on - wbhrb.in on or before the last date.
Application Fee:
- WBHRB Staff Nurse Application Fee - Rs. 160/-
- WBHRB MO/GDMO Application Fee - Rs. 210/-
No application fee for SC/ST category of West Bengal and PwD specified under Disabilities Rule, 1999 (certificates obtained before the Advertisement date) who do not require to pay any fee.)
WBHRB Staff Nurse Notification Download
WBHRB MO Specialist Notification Download
WBHRB MO Specialist Online Application Link
WBHRB GDMO Notification Download
WBHRB GDMO Online Application Link