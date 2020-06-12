Top 5 Govt. Jobs of the Day–12 June 2020: Apply for 400+ CIMFR, Goa PSC, SKIMS, TTWREIS Telangana and VMC

If you are preparing for the government job then you should look at these top 5 government jobs announced today, 12 June 2020 for 400+ more than vacancies in CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR), Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC), Sher-I-Kashmir of Medical Sciences (SKIMS), Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS) Hyderabad and Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) Recruitment have released these government jobs for aspirants.

CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) has invited applications for the Project Assistant Level I and II posts. Interested applicants can apply for CSIR -Central Institute of Mining and Fuel Research (CIMFR) Recruitment 2020 through the given format on or before 01 July 2020.

CIMFR Recruitment 2020: Apply for 32 Project Assistant Level I & II Posts

Goa Public Service Commission (GPSC) has invited online applications for the post of Assistant Professor, Lecturer & Senior Respiratory Chest Physician. Eligible candidates can apply to the post on official website gpsc.goa.gov.in on or before 26 June 2020.

Goa PSC Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 48 Assistant Professor, Lecturer & Senior Respiratory Chest Physician Posts @gpsc.goa.gov.in

Sher-I-Kashmir of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Staff Nurse, Technician and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 15 July 2020.

SKIMS Recruitment 2020: 183 Vacancies for Staff Nurse, Technician & Other Posts, Apply Online from 22 June @skims.ac.in

Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions (TTWREIS) Hyderabad has invited applications for recruitment 160 Teacher Posts for TGT and Other posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for TTWREIS Recruitment 2020 on tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in on or before 24 June 2020.

TTWREIS Telangana Recruitment 2020 for 160 Teacher Posts (TGT and Other),Apply Online @tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in

Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Executive Engineer, Assistant Engineer and Additional Assistant Engineer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 25 June 2020.